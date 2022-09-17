Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine.

The news about the 58-year-old artist was confirmed on Friday by Deadlineand it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut in the original film, would return to direct the sequel.

Akiva Goldsman also plans to both write the script for the upcoming feature and co-produce it with JJ Abrams.

Plot details and casting information about Constantine’s sequel are currently withheld from the public.

The original film centered around the DC Comics character of the same name, created by John Totleben, Stephen R. Bissette, Rick Veitch, and Alan Moore.

The film followed the exorcist as he became embroiled in a conflict between figures from heaven and hell.

In addition to Reeves, the film starred with artists such as Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton and Shia LaBeouf.

Constantine received mixed reviews upon its release, although it did well with audiences, grossing just over $230 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

A live-action series based around the character, played by Matt Ryan, premiered in 2014 and ran for one season.

The actor went on to play the detective in several DC Comics-based programs over the next several years.

A female version of the character, played by Jenna Coleman, appeared in the recently released Netflix series The Sandman.

A television series centered on Constantine was previously in development at HBO Max, according to Variety.

However, several sources spoke to the media and confirmed that the project had been scrapped in favor of the film.

Prior to the announcement, four scripts had been written for the now-suspended program, which is said to have taken place in London.

Reeves previously spoke with Variety in 2019 and said he would love to reprise his role as John Constantine in the future.

At the time, he stated that “I just loved that world… and I love that character.”