Keanu Reeves signs memorabilia for fans outside Jimmy Kimmel Live taping in Hollywood

Keanu Reeves looked like he was still in his John Wick costume when he arrived at a recording of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old actor looked tough yet stylish when he showed up with his now standard pepper-cut beard and a stylish black suit.

The Matrix star showed his graceful side as he paused to sign memorabilia for adoring fans before hitting the Hollywood studio.

Keanu’s suit had tight, fuzzy pinstripes and he paired it with a matching black shirt.

He kept up the muted theme with a striped red and blue tie, skipping dressy shoes in favor of more comfortable brown boots.

The actor, a motorcycle enthusiast, was wearing a red and white backpack from the French motor oil company Motul.

He wore his hair down to his shoulders and it was blowing in the wind.

On Tuesday, Keanu thrilled fans of his comic series BRZRKR when he spoke in an interview with Collider.

He admitted he hadn’t read the screenplay yet, but he compared the desire to direct the film after writing the source material to the process that led him to make his directorial debut with 2013’s Man Of Tai Chi.

“I know it’s a lot of work, but the film I directed, Man Of Tai Chi, was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn’t want to hand it over,” he explained. “I was like, oh, okay. I have to run this. I’m not quite there yet on BRZRKR. I need to read the script but I’m also interested in having a collaborator and what they can add to it

Reeves is already set to star in the movie, which would be fitting, given that the character in the comics, an immortal warrior going through Berzerker, is clearly designed to look like the Matrix star.

Reeves has been involved in several other high-profile projects of late, including the Hulu miniseries Devil In The White City, based on Erik Larson’s non-fiction bestseller of the same name.

The book chillingly juxtaposed the grandeur of the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893 with the story of HH Holmes, who is often described as the first modern serial killer.

Reeves plays real-life Chicago architect Daniel Burnham, who designed several iconic buildings, including Manhattan’s Flatiron Building, Union Station in Washington, DC; Selfridges in London, and the Chicago Exposition of 1893.

The series is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime creative collaborator Martin Scorsese, after the two initially planned to adapt the book as a feature film starring DiCaprio.

In September, Deadline reported that Reeves was on board to reprise the title role in a sequel to his 2005 superhero horror film Constantine.

Constantine, who starred in the Hellblazer comic series, is an exorcist and an occult detective.

The previous Constantine film was mocked by critics but was a box office hit, and Reeves’ continued success with audiences probably bodes well for a sequel.

Keanu will also star in the upcoming fourth John Wick movie, which finished filming late last year and is slated to release in March 2023.