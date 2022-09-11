Keanu Reeves reveals his F1 documentary will cover Jenson Button’s 2009 World Championship triumph

<!–

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has revealed that he is currently working on a documentary that will detail Brawn GP’s unlikely victory in the 2009 Formula One World Championship.

The John Wick star has long been a fan of the sport and was spotted at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

Reeves will serve as the host of an as-yet-untitled docu-series to air on the Disney+ streaming platform that will cover the season in which Jenson Button earned his only World Drivers Championship.

Keanu Reeves will host a documentary series detailing Brawn GP’s unlikely 2009 F1 world title win

Speak with The sunReeves explained that the series will provide an in-depth look at the circumstances that led to Ross Brawn’s hastily arranged team winning the title in its only competitive year.

“You know the conditions of that season. The financial crisis. Our story is about Honda withdrawing from F1 and Ross Brawn who had joined Honda a year and a half earlier.

“There were layoffs. They did not have much financial means. They became an independent team. How did they drive a world championship? It’s definitely a people story. It’s about passion.

Button won the Drivers Championship in the penultimate race of the season

“I think some of the themes and windows that we take people in with this story, whether you’re a racing fan or just like watching a human story and the battle you have to overcome, hopefully it helps that.”

As part of the filming of the series, Button donned the Brawn GP racing suit with which he had made history 13 years ago.

“It still fits. Jenson was very generous with his time and with his thoughts.

“He shared a story with us and the impact it had on him. How it drove him.’ added Reeves.

The 42-year-old claimed he continues to reminisce about his unlikely success to this day

By beating Sebastian Vettel for the title in 2009, Button became the tenth Briton to win the championship, explaining that the memories of his victory remain with him to this day.

“What I love about this is how in-depth these guys have gone and how much they know about the project and that exciting year.

“It’s been 13 years. I often think about winning the world championship.’