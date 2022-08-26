<!–

Keanu Reeves crashed Monday at a British couple’s wedding at the Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire.

The 57-year-old Hollywood actor crossed paths with the couple on their big day while staying at their lavish hotel.

The reception was one to remember as the Matrix star came to celebrate shortly after the James and Nikki Roadnight said ‘I do’.

Beaming: Keanu Reeves crashed into a British couple’s wedding at Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire on Monday

Nikki told News week: ‘He was very friendly and said he would do that later. We didn’t know if he would or wouldn’t, but it was cool that my husband talked to him!’

She explained that her husband had seen him in the hotel bar before and asked him to join them.

Wedding guests were thrilled when the star accepted their offer, giving them an extra special day.

“He was so nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding. He was kind enough to take some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture a few too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos taken!’

Star: The 57-year-old Hollywood actor crossed paths with the couple on their big day while staying at their hotel

According to the Independent, it appears to be not the first time that the actor has ruined a wedding.

In 2018, he photobombed a newly married couple in New York City.

The photo was shared by the groom’s kiltmaker, who wrote: ‘Best #wedding photo EVER!

Moray & Maura recently got hooked in New York and were #photobombed by a rather scruffy dude passing by. We think Moray looks way better than #KeanuReeves in his stylish @slanjkilts

Amazing: The reception was one to remember as the Matrix star came to celebrate shortly after the James and Nikki Roadnight said ‘I do’

The Matrix Resurrections action star Keanu has officially reported to star seven months after he was in his first major TV series Devil in the White City ‘in conversation’ to the project.

The evergreen 57-year-old is slated to begin filming next year for his role as real-life Chicago architect Daniel Burnham in Hulu’s 2024 limited series.

Burnham designed several famous buildings – including the Flatiron Building in Manhattan, Union Station in Washington, DC; Selfridges in London, and Chicago World’s Fair in 1893.

It’s at the Chicago World’s Fair where Burnham crosses paths with serial killer HH Holmes, as depicted in Erik Larson’s 2004 nonfiction book, The Devil in the White City.

It is not yet known who will play Holmes, who was building his infamous ‘Murder Castle’ at the same time as the Chicago World’s Fair or World’s Columbian Exposition.

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio – who? optional the book in 2010 – will executive produce The Devil in the White City along with its frequent director, Oscar winner Martin Scorsese.

Three-time Oscar nominee Todd Field (Little Children, In the Bedroom) will direct the series under the supervision of showrunner Sam Shaw (Castle Rock, Manhattan).

Confirmed! The Matrix Resurrections action star Keanu has officially signed on to star in his first major TV series Devil in the White City, seven months after being “in talks” about the project (pictured July 22)

Keanu currently plays Gotham City vigilante superhero Bruce Wayne/Batman, who adopts a shelter dog Ace (Kevin Hart) into Jared Stern’s DC League of Super-Pets.

The animated action comedy from Warner Bros. — starring Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon and John Krasinski — has recouped just $49.8 million from its $90 million budget as of July 29.

