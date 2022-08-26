Keanu Reeves enjoys dinner at local boozer in Northamptonshire after crashing couple’s wedding

He is believed to be staying in Northamptonshire while filming an upcoming Disney+ docuseries for Disney+.

And Keanu Reeves certainly made sure to make the most of his week in the South Midlands County…not only did he enjoy a boozer dinner at a local pub on Wednesday where he posed with a plethora of starstruck fans, he showed a British couple delighted in crashing their wedding on Monday.

The Hollywood star, 57, wowed customers after appearing for dinner “and a few whiskeys” at the local pub, The Fox and Hounds in Charwelton, where he liked to mingle with gamblers and pose for photos.

From The Matrix to the Midlands! Keanu Reeves (center) delighted locals as he enjoyed dinner at a local boozer in Northamptonshire, two days after crashing into a couple’s wedding during a break from filming Disney+’s Formula 1 docuseries

Landlord Danny Ricks said he had to do a “double take” when the movie star walked in and sat down at a table with six other people.

The fence star ate a vegetarian Caesar salad as a starter, followed by a falafel main course – washed down with ‘a good few double whiskeys’.

Danny said, “It was bizarre. I had to do a double shot when he came in because I couldn’t quite believe my eyes. I thought ‘that guy looks a lot like Keanu Reeves’.

“He sat down with six other TV people, I couldn’t really hear what they were discussing, but it was all about filming and scripting.

In the matrix? Keanu crashed into a British couple named Nikki and James Roadnight’s wedding at the Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire on Monday after the groom spotted him in the hotel bar and asked him to join in

“He was just a sweet, down-to-earth man and he was very nice to everyone. Everything you would think of him was all true.

“He got up and took pictures with customers and staff. Nothing was too much for him, he took plenty of time to chat with everyone.

“He had the Caesar salad and a falafel dish, and he got quite a few double whiskeys, too. He sure likes his whiskey.

“We managed to remain professional until the end of his visit, but of course we had to have our picture taken with him.

Star: The 57-year-old Hollywood actor crossed paths with the couple on their big day while staying at their hotel

Amazing: The reception was one to remember as the Matrix star came to celebrate shortly after the James and Nikki Roadnight said ‘I do’

“It’s not every day that you get a Hollywood star into your bar. It made everyone’s night. He was such a great guy and absolutely beautiful.’

Keanu crossed paths with couple Nikki and James Roadnight on their big day as he stayed at their four-star Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa, where rooms start at £266 a night and go up to £495.

The reception was one to remember as the Matrix star came to celebrate shortly after the couple said ‘I do’ when the groom bumped into him at the bar on Monday.

Nikki told News weekMy husband saw him in the bar and told him he had just gotten married and invited Keanu over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to.

“He was very friendly and said he would do that later. We didn’t know if he would or wouldn’t, but it was cool that my husband talked to him!’

She explained that her husband had seen him in the hotel bar before and asked him to join them.

How much does it cost to stay at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa? Master Suite – £493.00 per night Suite – £429.25 per night Feature Room – £408.00 per night Deluxe Double Room – £378.25 per night Superior with function – £314.50 per night Superior Room – £280.50 Classic with function – £250.75 per night Classic Double Room – £238.00 per night Cozy Classic Double Room – £208.25 per night

Wedding guests were thrilled when the star accepted their offer, giving them an extra special day.

“He was so nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding. He was kind enough to take some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture a few too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos taken!’

Keanu is believed to be staying in Northamptonshire while working on a Formula 1 documentary for Disney+.

The Hollywood star is reportedly hosting the self-titled four-part documentary series, focusing on F1 director Ross Brawn, and has already started conducting interviews.

Former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo and drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello are on board, Variety Has claimed.

MailOnline has contacted Keanu’s representatives for further comment, but Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa has declined.

According to the Independentturns out this isn’t the actor’s first time ruining a wedding.

In 2018, he photobombed a newly married couple in New York City.

The photo was shared by the groom’s kiltmaker, who wrote: ‘Best #wedding photo EVER! Moray & Maura recently got a lift in New York and were #photobombed by a rather scruffy dude passing by. We think Moray looks way better than #KeanuReeves in his stylish @slanjkilts.”

The Matrix Resurrections action star Keanu has officially reported to star seven months after he was in his first major TV series Devil in the White City ‘in conversation’ to the project.

The evergreen 57-year-old is slated to begin filming next year for his role as real-life Chicago architect Daniel Burnham in Hulu’s 2024 limited series.

Imposing: Fawsley Hall is a four-star hotel, where rooms start at £266 per night and go up to £495

Burnham designed several famous buildings – including the Flatiron Building in Manhattan, Union Station in Washington, DC; Selfridges in London, and Chicago World’s Fair in 1893.

It’s at the Chicago World’s Fair where Burnham crosses paths with serial killer HH Holmes, as depicted in Erik Larson’s 2004 nonfiction book, The Devil in the White City.

It is not yet known who will play Holmes, who was building his infamous ‘Murder Castle’ at the same time as the Chicago World’s Fair or World’s Columbian Exposition.

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio – who? optional the book in 2010 – will executive produce The Devil in the White City along with its frequent director, Oscar winner Martin Scorsese.

Three-time Oscar nominee Todd Field (Little Children, In the Bedroom) will direct the series under the supervision of showrunner Sam Shaw (Castle Rock, Manhattan).

Friendly gesture: it turns out it’s not the first time the actor has ruined a wedding. In 2018, he photobombed a newly married couple in New York City

Keanu currently plays Gotham City vigilante superhero Bruce Wayne/Batman, who adopts a shelter dog Ace (Kevin Hart) into Jared Stern’s DC League of Super-Pets.

The animated action comedy from Warner Bros. — starring Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon and John Krasinski — has recouped just $49.8 million from its $90 million budget as of July 29.

