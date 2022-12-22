Keanu Reeves enjoys a motorcycle ride in Malibu before doing some last-minute Christmas shopping

<!–

Keanu Reeves rocked a motorcycle look on Wednesday as he enjoyed a motorcycle ride in Malibu before doing some last-minute Christmas shopping.

The John Wick superstar, 58 – gearing up for the fourth chapter of his mega hit franchise – embodied cool in a chunky black jacket and dark jeans.

Reeves chatted with his fellow bikers at a Malibu pit stop before heading to the seaside enclave’s posh Country Mart.

The elusive actor’s stylish red-and-black helmet matched his backpack.

Designer shades kept Keanu’s flowing mane off his face and showed off his unmistakable identity.

After enjoying a chat with his biker friends, the beloved action hero strolled over to the Fred Segal boutique and did some browsing.

Reeves then visited a store called Surfing Cowboys, where shoppers can purchase a variety of beach items from casual wear to vintage surfboards.

It was recently confirmed that Reeves will play John Wick for the fifth time in the spin-off film Ballerina, in which Ana de Armas will play the lead role of a murderous ballerina who hunts down the assassins responsible for the murder of her family.

The grueling four-month shoot for John Wick: Chapter 4 wrapped just over a year ago and has been in post-production ever since.

The cast and crew ended up shooting primarily in Berlin, Germany and Paris, France, along with some additional work in Japan and New York City.

With post-production nearing completion, the promotional push for JW4 has officially gained momentum, while de Armas has already begun filming the spin-off movie in Prague.

The John Wick franchise is both a critical and commercial success, with the combined gross of the first three films exceeding $587 million worldwide.

The original John Wick (2014) made $86 million on a budget of between $20 and 30 million, paving the way for a blockbuster sequel in 2017.

John Wick: Chapter 2 almost doubled the first film’s box office receipts and took home $171.5 million against a $40 million budget.

And audiences flocked to see John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum in 2019, making it $327.3 million at the worldwide box office on a $75 million budget.

The fourth installment in the franchise has boosted its budget to $90 million, but in a post-Covid world, it remains to be seen whether audiences will flock again.