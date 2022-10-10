Keane vs Davids, kung-fu kicks in Big Sam’s office… Top ten fights between teammates

Teammates turning against each other is one of the most bizarre faces in football, but sometimes passion becomes too much.

Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay are the latest example of the rarely seen phenomenon after a fiery exchange at Manchester United.

Getty McTominay and Martinez exposed the problems at Old Trafford

The pair were at the forefront of a heated post-match analysis to the humiliating 6-3 derby defeat against rival Manchester City, according to the sun.

And it got us thinking: teammates fight quite a bit, don’t they?

We’ve all been there in the Sunday League; weeks of selfishness and greed from that one man who never gives you the ball.

Even the best of us get it… eventually.

Amazon Lacazette and Cedric had a fight in training last season

We even asked Kevin Nolan if he witnessed anything similar to O’Hara, and he did.

Nolan explained: “One of the worst I’ve ever seen was as a young boy at Bolton, between Bulent Akin and Bernard Mendy. It went off.

“We did 11 against 11 and Akin chopped Mendy down; he was fast as hell, so Akin just took him out, the old Scholes tackle.

“So Mendy has jumped up and they’re standing toe to toe. Normally they’re just handbags, but this wasn’t it, they were full fists!”

And Sam Allardyce, manager at the time, remembers the scrap that poured into his office!

He told us: “I remember sitting in my office and storming him in the door with a kung fu kick; he got it right in the chest and then ran out!

“They ended up in the locker room for a while and they just kept fighting, they just kept going.

“It was probably the worst fight I’ve ever seen!”

Football is full of more stories like this, so without further ado, here are the top ten battles between teammates…

10. Eyal Berkovic v John Hartson (West Ham)

Honestly, you have to be mental to upset great John Hartson. So we can only assume that Eyal Berkovic is indeed mental.

The not-so-great Israeli took offense at a strong tackle from Hartson during a West Ham training session in September 1998 and responded with a downright pathetic punch to the great Welshman’s leg.

Hartson’s response was immediate, with a powerful kick to the head that sent Berkovic back to the ground.

Unfortunately for Hartson, the entire incident was caught on camera meaning he made history by becoming the first player charged with misconduct for a training ground incident.

The man himself explained to talkSPORT in 2020: “The pictures are there for everyone to see and I don’t know why I was aggressive, but of course I don’t know why I did that reaction and it’s the biggest regret of my life. should never have done it.”

Sky John Hartson lashed out at Eyal Berkovic in training in 1998

9. Nick Barmby v Jimmy Bullard (Hull)

After being hammered by Everton, Hull’s players were ordered to train at a local park the following day.

Tensions were running high and Barmby and Bullard started kicking off, which frankly happens almost every day at training grounds across the country.

But this particular altercation took place in front of shocked members of the local Women’s Institute. Which doesn’t happen every day.

8: Robbie Keane v Edgar Davids (Tottenham)

Few details about the incident are known, except that Keano is handy in a scrapyard and the fight took place shortly after midfielder Davids joined Spurs from Inter in 2005.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara told talkSPORT: “I remember him giving it to Keano in training and they had a barney, and I think he tried to step up to Robbie Keane and say something – and Keano just made him wake up boss!

“He just went, bang – one blow. Gone.

“Then Davids just picked himself up and walked away — and that was it.

“He came in the next day like ‘tomorrow, Robbie…'”

Getty Davids (left) and Keane (center left) don’t look very happy here either…

7. Derek Hales v Mike Flanagan (Charlton)

The Charlton pair were both shown red for brawls during an FA Cup third round clash against Maidstone at The Valley in 1979.

Hales had vented his anger at his attacking partner after being caught offside, claiming Flanagan should have played him sooner, and the permed pair decided there was only one to settle the argument – FIGHT!

Hales was sacked by the Addicks after the game before being reinstated on appeal, while Flanagan was flogged to Crystal Palace.

6. Steve McManaman v Bruce Grobbelaar (Liverpool)

Merseyside derbies often degenerated into all-out war between rival players, but this time it was two teammates who lost out against each other.

Veteran Liverpool goalkeeper Grobbelaar was furious with McManaman after he made a weak clearance in 1993 that led to Everton taking the lead.

The young wing attacker gave Grobbelaar a mouthful back and the now even more furious zimbabwean responded by grabbing McManaman by the throat.

McManaman threw out an arm, then decided to retreat wisely, avoiding punches.

5. Graeme Le Saux v David Batty (Blackburn)

Just four minutes after Blackburn’s 1995 Champions League clash with Spartak Moscow, Batty got the hump after Le Saux took possession of the ball, then went on to miscontrol the ball and throw in a throw-in.

Batty berated the fullback, who responded by punching him and breaking his hand in the process.

Getty Perhaps Le Saux and Batty would have been better off playing against each other!

4. Bulent Akin v Bernard Mendy (Bolton)

An epic fight at the Bolton training ground that eventually broke into Sam Allardyce’s office thanks to a kick through the door.

How had we not heard this story before!?

3. Craig Bellamy v John Arne Riise (Liverpool)

John Arne Riise hardly seemed the most aggressive character during his stint at Anfield, but that didn’t stop everyone’s favorite Welshman from taking on the Norwegian in 2007.

Bellamy lost out with his Liverpool teammate after a karaoke night on a ‘team bonding’ trip to Portugal and confronted him with a golf club.

Bellamy shed light on the incident a few days later after scoring against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, celebrating his strike by pretending to swing a seven iron. Nice.

Getty Images – Getty Bellamy shed light on the situation

2. Joey Barton v Ousmane Dabo (Man City)

Dabo claimed he looked like the Elephant Man after an unprovoked attack on him by Barton during a Manchester City training session.

The Frenchman had to be hospitalized after being beaten several times by the seething midfielder.

City responded by banning Barton, who was later given a four-month suspended prison sentence after admitting he had been charged with actual bodily harm. All very distasteful.

1. Lee Bowyer v Kieron Dyer (Newcastle)

Most players save their scraps for the training pitch, so these two should get the highest score for deciding to ‘check it out’ in front of more than 50,000 fans at St James’ Park – not to mention the millions who watch on TV.

With Newcastle 3-0 behind Aston Villa, Bowyer took offense at Dyer failing to pass the ball to him and the pair lashed out at each other like a pair of schoolgirls.

Gareth Barry played peacemaker before they were both evicted. Check out an awkward-looking photo of the couple sitting on opposite sides of boss Graeme Souness and being forced to apologize during a conciliatory press conference.