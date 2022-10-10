Keane says Villa ‘have no bottle’ as Gerrard’s men struggle to draw at Forest

Aston Villa’s defensive and desire to win was criticized as they could only achieve a 1-1 draw in the struggling Nottingham Forest.

Steven Gerrard’s men fell behind early on when an unmarked Emmanuel Dennis nodded them up front as he came in at the end of a free kick from the right.

Getty Dennis scored his first goal for Forest at 15 minutes

Getty But where did Villa defend himself?

And Danny Murphy couldn’t believe the defense he saw from the away side.

He said: “It’s a great ball from Gibbs-White and a good header from Dennis, but I don’t know where Tyrone Mings is… it’s a giveaway goal. Concentration bad, Steven Gerrard will be furious.

“This is the Premier League, you can’t defend like that.”

It wasn’t long before Villa evened the game as Ashley Young brilliantly shot the ball past Dean Henderson from 20 yards.

The goal was Young’s first goal in his second stint with the club and it was his first strike for Villa in 4,175 days.

Villa was the better side after the break with a header from Ollie Watkins that was saved by Henderson, while Jacob Ramsey was unable to find Watkins as he was played clean through the channel.

Getty Young brilliantly equalized for Villa with his first goal for the club since May 2011

Getty But Gerrard’s men might have had to leave by more than a point

But despite their relative dominance, Gerrard’s men were accused of not doing enough to take the three points.

Murphy said full-time: “I think Villa was trying to win it, but at their own leisure. The urgency was not there.”

Meanwhile Roy Keane said: “From Villa’s point of view they don’t have a bottle, that team.

“For all their so-called attacking players, they haven’t done enough to get a result, they’re going to kick themselves.”

He continued: “I couldn’t believe how bad their attacking players were.”