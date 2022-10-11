Keane reveals his top three Premier League players right now but Carragher disagrees

Roy Keane has named Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo as his top three current Premier League players.

The Manchester United legend made an appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football when he was quizzed on a number of topics, including his top-flight favorites from England.

Getty Haaland and De Bruyne were chosen by Keane and ex-Liverpool man Jamie Carragher

While his former United team-mate Ronaldo’s roster may have been predictable, few would have expected him to name the Manchester City duo among their top players, but Keane certainly had his reasons.

Keane explained his choices: “De Bruyne, Haaland and Ronaldo.

“De Bruyne clearly plays in midfield and what he does consistently week in, week out is fantastic.

“You see what Haaland has already done. We know he’s new to the Premier League, but it’s amazing what he can achieve in the coming years, especially when you play in a really good team like City and play under Pep.

“Then you have to give Ronaldo credit after scoring against Everton to score 700 goals in his career. Great.”

Haaland is an unstoppable force

Keane also placed Man United legend Ronaldo in his top three

The inclusion of Haaland comes as no surprise at all after racking up 20 goals in 13 appearances since joining City in the summer, while De Bruyne has regularly impressed since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2015.

Carragher was asked the same question and agreed with Keane on two of his choices, but also found room for one Liverpool star in particular.

He said: “Kevin De Bruyne has been the best player in the league for four or five years.

“Now you also have to say Haaland, he is a global superstar.

Getty Despite a mixed season this season, Carragher took place for Van Dijk in his top three players

“Despite his form this season, I’m still going to say Virgil van Dijk because I think he’s been absolutely amazing over the last four or five years and absolutely transformed Liverpool from where they were when he came in to where they were last. few years.”

When asked how he has performed this year, Carragher said: “It hasn’t been great, but I’m not going to judge him on eight games if he’s been great for five years.”