Keane explains why Potter is one of his three favourite Premier League managers

Roy Keane has named Chelsea gaffer Graham Potter as one of his three current favorite Premier League managers.

But the Manchester United legend refused to single out players like Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte, Erik ten Hag or Mikel Arteta.

Roy Keane has had his say on who his top three favorite Premier League managers are

Keane appeared on Sky Sports’ Monday night football and was asked by presenter Dave Jones who his favorite top managers are.

And unsurprisingly, he mentioned Pep Guardiola, who has led Manchester City to four Premier League titles.

But he also chose Potter after his strong start to life at Stamford Bridge after playing in Brighton.

Meanwhile, Brentford’s Thomas Frank also got a shout out after the Dane helped the Bees secure 13th in the table last season, with the club 11th this season.

Keane said: “I’ve always had a lot of time for Pep. I know people say he’s always worked with the best players and the big clubs and big budgets, blah, blah, blah.

“But he still has to work with them, he still has to manage them, has to define his style of play, [and] have to go out year after year [and] year out. I like what he does.

“I like Brentford manager Thomas Frank. I like him. I like the way he comes across.

“Even when he was in the championship a few years ago, I ran into him.

“[He’s a] really good guy. And I like Graham Potter at Chelsea. I like the way his teams play.

“I like the way he comes across in the media [and] I am very happy that he has a chance at a big club like Chelsea.

Graham Potter has won three of his first four games as Chelsea manager

“There’s all this talk, ‘how can you manage a big club and big egos and all that?’ Give the man a chance.

“He’s settling down really well. Whenever he speaks in interviews, I think he comes across very well.”

Since succeeding Thomas Tuchel in the Chelsea dugout, Potter has yet to taste the defeat of his first four games after winning three and drawing one.

As expected, Keane’s colleague Jamie Carragher went for Klopp, while also mentioning Guardiola and Arteta.