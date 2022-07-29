Kayla Itsines shares video of the emotional moment she told her friends and family she was pregnant

Fitness queen Kayla Itsines shared an incredibly sweet video of her telling her family and friends she was pregnant with her second child.

The 31-year-old, who announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, posted the emotional images on Instagram of her loved ones crying and cheering when they first heard the news.

Kayla, who is expecting her first baby with new fiancé Jae Woodroffe, said she was “dying” to share the clip with fans.

On Thursday, fitness queen Kayla Itsines shared an incredibly sweet video of the moment she told her family and friends she was pregnant with her second child, her first with new fiancé Jae Woodroffe.

“Surprising everyone with the news that Jae and I are expecting was so emotional, but also SO much fun,” Kayla said Thursday.

“This is just a snippet of some of our wonderful family and friends we surprised.”

She added: ‘We are SO blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing support network! Our little bubba will be so loved!!!!!’

In the clip, Kayla can be seen crying as she tells her grandparents the news and shares an ultrasound with them.

She and Jae can also Facetime their loved ones and surprise them in person.

Kayla announced on Tuesday that she and Jae are expecting their first child together

It is the second child for the fitness entrepreneur, who has a daughter, Arna Leia Pearce, three, with her ex Tobi Pearce.

The couple in love made the announcement by posing for sweet photos while holding their ultrasound.

“We are SO excited to share the news that our family is growing,” Kaya wrote in the caption next to the photos, which showed the couple kissing.

‘Arna can’t wait to be a big sister and @jaewoodroffe and I couldn’t be happier right now!!

So much to celebrate and be thankful for! We can’t wait to share this journey with you. #Expiration dateJanuary2023′.

The Adelaide resident proudly showed off her diamond ring in a series of photos taken shortly after Jae, 29, asked the question.

Kayla, who is a multimillionaire thanks to her popular workout app Sweat (formerly Bikini Body Guides), confirmed that she and Jae were engaged last week.

“YES #engaged @jaewoodroffe @itsjlahhere,” wrote Kayla, who wore a brown crop top and jeans as she showed off her sparkler.

Little is known about Jae, one of the 732 people Kayla follows on Instagram, but his social media activities suggest that he enjoys traveling and motorcycling.

The couple made their relationship public more than a year after Kayla confirmed her divorce from ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce in August 2020.

The former couple, who have been dating for eight years and are parents to daughter Arna, co-founded Bikini Body Guides – later renamed Sweat – after meeting in late 2012.

The business partners sold their health and fitness empire to US software giant iFIT last year for $400 million. Tobi has since left the company.