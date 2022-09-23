Kayla Itsines refuses to drink the tap water in her home city of Adelaide

<!–

Australian fitness mogul Kayla Itsines has installed a filtration system throughout her house because she refuses to drink the Adelaide tap water.

The 31-year-old drinks and washes only with filtered water because she is worried that the chemicals in the city’s water supply will negatively affect her health.

She claims to have noticed a change in the quality of her hair and skin when she bathes in different cities, prompting her to invest in different water filters for her home, reports Pronounced the podcast.

Kayla even used a special chemical to test the water from her main pump and compared it to filtered water, revealing the amount of chlorine in her unfiltered tap water.

According to outspoken hosts Amy, Sophie and Kate Taeuber, water in South Australia ‘picks up pollutants’ and ‘needs to be disinfected with chlorine’ because the state sits at the end of the Murray River.

While the water is considered ‘good for health’, the level of chlorine can make it ‘taste and smell bad’ and can also damage hair and skin, Taeuberne added.

Kayla is expecting a child with her fiance Jae Woodroffe.

The multi-millionaire entrepreneur recently said she was relieved to have a good second pregnancy after suffering morning sickness while pregnant with her daughter Arna, who she shares with ex-partner Tobi Pearce.

“I honestly can’t say enough how grateful I am to have a good pregnancy this time,” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued: ‘I’m not going to lie, last time, after 26 weeks of eating plain toast and feeling like I was going to throw up every day…

‘I could have said, “I’ll never do this again, I hate being pregnant!” *cue tears*.

‘I’ve honestly had an amazing pregnancy so far and I’ll continue to keep you posted!’

Kayla announced her exciting baby news in July.

She shared a video of the moment she told her family and friends she was pregnant.

She posted the emotional footage on Instagram, showing her loved ones crying and cheering as they heard the news for the first time.

Little is known about Jae, who is one of the more than 700 people Kayla follows on Instagram, but his social media suggests he enjoys traveling and motorcycles.

The couple went public with their relationship more than a year after Kayla confirmed her split from ex-fiancé Tobi in August 2020.

The former couple, who dated for eight years and are parents to daughter Arna, co-founded Bikini Body Guides – later renamed Sweat – after meeting in late 2012.

The business partners sold their health and fitness empire to US software giant iFIT for $400 million last year. Tobi has since left the company.