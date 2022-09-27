Kayla Houlihan asked if she is pregnant at Melbourne Airport: Tribe Skincare

A beauty blogger and skincare entrepreneur was moved to tears after a store clerk at Melbourne Airport asked her if she was pregnant.

Tribe Skincare owner Kayla Houlihan posted a video on TikTok — which has gone viral — about the comment she received while browsing a Rip Curl store.

While waiting for her delayed flight to Queensland, Houlihan told her 191,000 followers that she was initially happy to be able to buy some last-minute holiday items.

However, her excitement was quickly shattered when a store clerk assumed she was carrying a child.

“Oh, how far are you,” the store clerk asked, according to Houlihan who isn’t pregnant.

Tribe Skincare owner Kayla Houlihan (pictured) posted a video on TikTok – which has gone viral – about the comment she received while browsing a Rip Curl store

Poll Is it ever OK to ask a woman if she’s pregnant? Of course it is. Sometimes it’s just so obvious. 0 votes

No. The woman may just be overweight and you could offend her. 0 votes

“Just spent the past hour crying at Melbourne Airport (about the comment),” she said on TikTok.

Ms. Houlihan said she was “just doing my business, shopping some clothes” when the woman asked her if she was pregnant.

‘I was like, ‘What?’ because I’m not pregnant.

“So I said, ‘No, I’m not pregnant.’ And she said, “I’m so sorry I thought you looked pregnant,” Houlihan said.

Ms Houlihan said the comment left her feeling insecure about wearing the swimsuits she had packed for her trip.

“Now I have to go to Queensland and wear a bikini on my holiday because that’s all I have with me after being fat shamed,” she said.

Her post had been viewed more than 32,000 times Tuesday night, and nearly 900 had left a comment.

Hundreds of commentators said they were shocked by her story and called on Rip Curl to apologize and “do better.”

“It’s never okay for people to comment on someone else’s body, have the best vacation and embrace your beautiful self,” one poster said.

“Even if I saw the baby crowned, I still wouldn’t have the guts to ask anyone if they’re pregnant,” said another.

Other posters told Ms. Houlihan not to let it touch her and that she is a very attractive woman

Others shared their own stories of similar situations.

‘This is happening to me, I have endometriosis and am constantly bloated and bloated! I feel so ashamed that people are not allowed to comment on bodies,” said one of them.

‘I’ve been through the same thing! I blushed a lot and I was wearing a dress and she made a comment. I cried for days and am still traumatized,” said another.

Other posters told Ms. Houlihan not to let it get to her and that she is a very attractive woman.

‘You’re wearing your bikini and you’re wearing it with pride! I know it’s hard (I’ve been there too), but you’re unbelievably beautiful,” said one.

“Ultimately, someone you don’t know shouldn’t affect us. We’ll probably never see them again, so who cares,” said another.

Ms Houlihan (pictured) said she was ‘ashamed’ after a shop assistant asked if she was pregnant

Some followers said that fighting back with a quirky comment is the best remedy in such situations.

“Just lean in baby, happened to my sister, she turned around and said ‘6 months and how far along are you in menopause,'” was the advice of one poster.

Another commenter said, ‘Why do they even care if you’re pregnant? It’s not important to them or their business. Sharpen my gears.’

Mrs. Houlihan replied to this, writing ‘So true!! I was quite shopping, shopping and not talking.’

Rip Curl has apologized to Houlihan on behalf of her staff member.

“We have been warned of a disturbing situation that occurred in one of our stores on Monday,” a spokesperson said news.com.au.

“As a brand that celebrates and empowers all women, we are saddened to hear that a customer had this experience.

“We have been in direct contact with the customer to apologize and further discuss this misunderstanding.”