Kaye Adams reveals she wore TENA Lady’s during her Strictly performance

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She became the first celebrity to be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend after a dance-off.

And Kaye Adams, 59, revealed she made sure to wear her TENA Lady underwear liner when she was tossed in the air to give her performance all the way for the BBC show.

Returning to the Loose Women panel on Tuesday, she let her fellow presenters down as she confessed all while sharing their thoughts on her dancing skills.

Kaye Adams, 59, has revealed that she made sure to wear her TENA Lady panty liner when she was tossed in the air to give her performance on the BBC.

Denise Welch joked, “I thought Kaye was going to dance like Theresa May, I thought she’d be really bad!”

While Coleen added, “I thought I should sit here and lie and say she’s doing really well.”

“It had been such a long day I was so exhausted, and to have Craig say it was disappointing I had thrown myself in the air wearing my TENA Ladies, what more could you want from me!?” explained Kay.

On her way home: Returning to the Loose Women panel, she let her fellow presenters down as she made the confession after being voted out of the BBC show over the weekend

Tell everyone: ‘I threw myself in the air when I was wearing my TENA Ladies, what more do you want from me!?’ Kaye explained

She continued: “I now know that I could learn to dance, but I got too busy there, so now I have to stop making fun of myself.”

Janet added: ‘Please don’t worry about it! I looked and I thought you were just brilliant! To do the Charleston with so many steps, flash your panties, all that!’

It comes as Kaye admitted it was the “right result” after being named as the first contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing after a dance-off with former Bros star Matt Goss on Sunday night.

On the show: Kaye gave an energetic performance as she danced the Charleston to music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine

Tough: The panel burst out laughing at Kaye’s comment, before continuing: ‘I now know I could learn to dance, but I got too busy there’

Both couples went through their routines again, with Kaye and her dance partner Kai Widdrington their Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine.

After that, Matt and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova performed their Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees in an effort to impress the judges and stay in the competition.

Reflecting on her brief Strictly experience, Kaye admitted she had no qualms with the jury’s decision to let her go.

Farewell: Kaye and her partner Kai Widdrington were named as the first contestants to leave Strictly after a dance-off with former Bros star Matt Goss on Sunday night

She said: ‘It was the right result and I made mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressure situation, that’s what happens.

“So I’m really happy for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I just feel sorry for is this amazing man [Kai]who’s just been so brilliant… It was great fun, I said my ambition was to learn to dance, and actually I’ve seen a whole new side of myself, it’s opened a little door.

“It was an amazing experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much was a joy!”