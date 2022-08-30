Kaya Scodelario vamps it up in a black gown as she joins husband Benjamin Walker at LOTR premiere

<!–

Kaya Scodelario and husband Benjamin Walker showed elegance as they attended the world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in London on Tuesday.

The Skins star, 29, wore a sassy black satin dress with a floral-patterned semi-sheer lace slit and sequined neckline as she posed solo at the launch event.

Kaya and Benjamin’s appearance at the premiere comes after the couple welcomed their second child together in January.

Kaya’s neat comedian husband, 40, wore a double-breasted gray pinstripe suit for the occasion.

The multi-talented actor completed his look with a black and gray striped tie and black lace-up oxfords.

The couple shared the arrival of their second child with her fans on Instagram in January, posting a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn.

Kaya and Benjamin also share a five-year-old son, although they never announced his name publicly.

In Kaya’s birth announcement, she wrote, “You’re here, little one! Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts and in our homes. Plus pooping and puking, a lot too.’

She looked radiant in the photo as she held her new arrival in the hospital bed and Benjamin looked into the camera as he wore his scrubs.

The post was inundated with congratulations from fans and friends who congratulated her on the news.

Last September, Kaya revealed that she was expecting another bundle of joy with husband Benjamin after the couple welcomed a son five years ago.

Kaya looked radiant as she showed off her blossoming baby bump while attending Henley Festival 2021 with her beau shortly before sharing the news.

The beauty wowed in a flowy floral print dress with a rope halter neck as she posed next to her scruffy husband wearing a black suit.

She also announced the news on Instagram shortly after her public appearance.

Ahead of Prime Video’s release of the highly anticipated series, the billionaire informed fans that the project is close to his heart.

Middle-earth is such a beloved world, and telling the story of the forging of the Rings of Power is a privilege and a responsibility. I hope we do [author J.R.R.] Tolkien’s work is justice,” he said Time magazine in an email.

“It goes beyond making a commercially successful show. Everyone who worked on the show read these stories as kids and our hearts are in them,” he added.

The original Lord Of The Rings trilogy was released annually from 2001 to 2003 and became the most acclaimed fantasy film series in history.

The series’ finale, titled Return Of The King, became the first film of its kind to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, while Peter Jackson won the Best Director award.

In 2012, Jackson returned to the series to direct the prequel series The Hobbit, based on Tolkien’s book of the same name.

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 2.