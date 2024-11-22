Kay Manuel is on the warpath after I unravelled her web of deception. Here’s why she should be thanking me, writes LUCY MANLY

Oh, Kay, where do we start?

It’s been a roller coaster ride watching your promotional sex stunt with high school graduates fall apart so spectacularly, less than 24 hours after you did it. boasted to the press you had slept with 75 teenagers.

From promoting himself on a billboard near the glitter strip (that couldn’t have been cheap!) to being banned from Onlyfans a few days later and outright denying it. rumors that you were transgender (rumors that were, of course, true)It’s fair to say that your Schoolies ‘stunt’ hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

Last Sunday, you and I sat down for a nice face-to-face interview in Surfers Paradise to discuss a wide range of topics, including gossip about your gender..

When they asked you if it was true that you were born a man, you denied it and said, “I think it’s because I have a deep voice.” Then you told me that if you were trans you wouldn’t hide it.

When I presented you with photos from an old Facebook account of a young man who online sleuths claimed was you in a previous life, you laughed at the resemblance as a mere coincidence.

Transgender adult content creator Kay Manuel departed Gold Coast airport yesterday after a controversial week on Schoolies.

“We look very, very similar, but no, that’s not me… and no, I’m not trans.”

After our interview, we exchanged text messages in which I made it clear that my line of questioning had nothing to do with you being transgender – which is obviously fine – and everything to do with you being transparent with the men you have sex with in front of the camera..

And remember, you told me during our interview: ‘If I were trans, of course I would tell the men I film with.’

But in the following days you changed course. Your gender was “really no one’s business.” Well, which one is it, Kay? Is it important to reveal it or is it nobody’s business?

Then you told your local newspaper, he Gold Coast Bulletin, that you were in fact trans but you didn’t have to reveal it this year because I haven’t filmed with anyone.

Well, what luck! I guess your earlier boasts about the body count were just part of your plan.

You also said all parties involved in your Schoolies escapades last year. were informed about their gender transition. That’s great. I wish you had been so honest with me.

By being coy about your past this year, you have become entangled in your own history. You got banned from Onlyfans and your online followers are calling you out.

Kay Manuel criticized the media, and me, in an interview with Kyle and Jackie O on Friday.

Last week, Kay was forced to publicly acknowledge that she is a trans woman.

Maybe they felt cheated?

I was on a flight back to Sydney this morning when I heard you had been on The Kyle and Jackie O Show telling your side of the story.

When discussing your controversies last week, you claimed that I had “snitched” on you and that my questions about the gender assigned at birth were “disgusting.”

Look, it seems like you don’t like me very much and that’s okay. But now that your Schoolies gimmick is over, I think you should really do it. thanking me.

It may be a little before your time, but in the early 2000s there was a British reality show called Something’s Up with Miriam, where young singles competed for the affections of Mexican bombshell Miriam Rivera.

What her suitors didn’t know was that the show’s glamorous star had a secret. In the climactic final episode, Rivera confessed that she was a transgender woman.

I don’t want to spoil the ending for you, but suffice it to say that it didn’t end well.

The contestants filed a lawsuit against the production company accusing it of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, defamation, breach of contract and personal injury, alleging the psychological and emotional damage that filming had caused them.

Kay was spotted at the airport wearing a tight beige bodysuit, which she later wore for her studio appearance on Kyle and Jackie O.

Kay is seen on the left when he presented as a man and worked at a North Shore McDonald’s.

Now you say you never slept with any schoolboys this year, and I’m not suggesting otherwise, but gosh, imagine for a moment if you had and you hadn’t revealed to them that you were trans.

Imagine the ramifications you could have faced.

Imagine a dozen or more broken teenagers with rich parents banding together to file a class-action lawsuit, with plenty of cash in their coffers to drag you to court alleging pain, suffering, and shame.

In the early 2000s there was a reality show called Something’s Up with Miriam, where single men competed for the affections of Mexican bombshell Miriam Rivera. What her suitors didn’t know is that she was a trans woman. It didn’t end well for the production company.

Teenagers can be cruel. Imagine if one of your filming partners found out about your gender change after sleeping with you and was harassed relentlessly by your colleagues.

Maybe it’s time to thank the media, and me in particular, for exposing his silly sexual adventure. Maybe you shouldn’t go on the radio accusing us of transphobia and “reporting you.”

I’m sure you’ll recover from this, Kay. There are many other subscription-based platforms for you to sell your products.

It’s a shame because Onlyfans is the world’s largest marketplace for trans creators.