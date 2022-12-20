Kay jewelers hire dead ringers for Meghan and Harry to do their Christmas commercial

Eagle-eyed viewers were baffled after thinking they’d seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan in a new Christmas commercial for Kay Jewelers.

Many have pointed out that a new Christmas commercial for Kay’s $299 “Love Entwined” necklace features a pair that strikingly resembles royalty.

The couple in the TV ad are seen kissing and cuddling as the Harry look-a-like places the necklace on his lover, while the narrator promotes the jewelry.

“An interconnected design that embraces a signature diamond, representing your hearts, souls and lives, forever entwined by love,” says the voiceover.

While it’s clear upon closer inspection that the actors aren’t the royals, the camera angles, blurs, and low lighting have caused many people to question the ad.

A Twitter user with handle Molly J. echoed the confusion on social media, writing, “Is it just me or did Kay Jewelers purposefully cast a commercial so you would think, for a split second, that Harry and Meghan are in a jewelry box?” sat? advertisement.’

A new commercial for Kay Jewelers features a couple (pictured) who bear a striking resemblance to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan

Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day

The ad uses plenty of changing camera angles, blurring effects and low-light tricks that keep the actors out of focus, which many claim are used to trick viewers into believing that Harry and Meghan are really doing a commercial for Kay.

Many on social media quickly shared videos of the ad, which has been running since late November, as they were confused about the identity of the couple.

A Twitter user with the Miss Lady handle asked what many have wondered: “Is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in that Kay jewelry commercial or am I just seeing things?” LOL.’

Melissa Carter, another Twitter user, suggested the lookalikes were chosen on purpose.

“You can’t tell me @KeyJewelers didn’t do this [on] purpose,” she wrote.

Another Twitter user named Victoria wrote repeated allegations that the company knowingly hired the look-a-likes to impersonate the royals.

“I just saw a Kay Jewelers commercial that I swear to God there were actors who were specially chosen to evoke Harry and Meghan vibes, like the guy had a red haired beard and the girl was Meghan’s complexion and long dark. had her,” Victoria wrote. “I really want to know how that brainstorming session went.”

Kay Jewelers and its parent company, Signet Jewelers, did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Many took to social media to point out the doubles in the commercial

While the doppelgängers seemed to fool many, keen eyes would have noticed that the ring the Meghan look-a-like is wearing doesn’t match the $170,000 engagement ring Harry gave to his wife.

The real gold band features a diamond originally from Botswana and two smaller stones from Princess Diana’s collection.

Harry previously told reporters the ring was yellow gold ‘because it is’ [Meghan’s] favorite.’

In addition to the engagement ring, Meghan is also wearing her wedding band, which is yellow gold to match Prince Harry’s.

Arabel Lebrusan, owner of the ethical jewelry brand that bears his name, said the ring was redesigned to “make the main diamond look bigger,” a popular trend for emphasizing the main jewel.

Keen eyes would have noticed the differences between the actor’s ring (left) and the real $170,000 engagement ring worn by the Duchess of Sussex

The confusion over the Kay Jewelers commercial comes as all eyes remain on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex due to their controversial Netflix documentary.

The couple recently made headlines after announcing they have organized Christmas gifts for more than 30 reunited and refugee families along the US-Mexico border.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently live in their $14 million mansion in California after abdicating their royal duty, shared the news on their Archewell Foundation website.

Alongside a photo of a stack of presents, a description explained: ‘On Friday, the Archewell team, which includes The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, gathered to celebrate the holiday season and participate in This Is About Humanity’s annual Holiday Party for Reunified Families, represented by Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

Under the leadership of The Archewell Foundation, the company organized Christmas gifts for more than 30 reunited and refugee families.

“This Is About Humanity is creating a community of allies and advocates working to raise awareness about separated and reunited families and children on the US-Mexico border.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘organized gifts for more than 30 different reunited and refugee families’ at US-Mexico border this weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently live in their $14 million mansion in California after abdicating royal duty, shared the news on their Archewell Foundation website alongside a photo of gift boxes

The news was shared hours after a new trailer was released for a Netflix show led by the couple that celebrates inspirational leaders.

The couple, who appeared last week in the final three episodes of their jam-packed docuseries ‘Meghan & Harry’, will look at figures “who have made courageous choices” including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the late Judge Ruth of the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, and former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Other people who will be featured include Bryan Stevenson, a 63-year-old American social justice activist and law professor, Albie Sachs, 87, a former South African judge, rugby player Siya Kolisi, 31, and journalist Gloria Steinem , 88.

The trailer features an interview with Ginsburg, who passed away in September 2020 after several months of cancer treatment.