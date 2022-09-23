Kawhi Leonard ‘cleared for full participation’ for training camp in a huge boost for the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is set to return from injury and go 5-on-5 in training camp next week, as the five-time All-Star has reportedly been cleared for full participation following his 2021 ACL tear.

Leonard has not played a game since June 14, 2021, when he injured his knee in a second-round win against the Jazz.

And while the Clippers will seemingly take their time ramping up again, Leonard is back in good health, according to their president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank.

Kawhi Leonard has proven to be one of the NBA’s best players – when he’s on the court

“He feels great,” Frank said via ESPN.

‘His plan is, look, he wants to participate in everything. And I think that organizationally we will be cautious. So it will be a step-by-step approach.’

Leonard has an extensive injury history dating back to his days with the Spurs, with recent seasons defined as much by load management as his soaring talent.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played more than 60 regular-season games since 2016-17, but could easily turn the Clippers into contenders again if he stays healthy.

“When you’re dealing with a major injury, you can’t predict,” Frank said. ‘I know with him he will do everything but we just want to see how he feels every day.

‘We have an excellent medical team and we are playing the long game with it. So we won’t get into predictions of what he will or won’t do.

Paul George missed much of last season due to injury and played in just 31 games

‘… We find out, is it best for his body? One day it might be. The next day we will reassess. We will rely on the feedback we get from Kawhi, obviously from the medical team. It is too early to predict. We have time before we have to get there’.

Leonard’s expected return is made even more significant by the latest update on teammate Paul George, who according to Frank is ‘100 percent healthy’ following a torn UCL in his elbow.

George managed to play just 31 games last season as the Clippers failed to make the playoffs in an injury-plagued year.

But things could be looking up for the franchise if their stars can at least stay mostly healthy.

They went 49-23 in the shortened 2019-20 season before blowing a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals and reached the Western Conference finals the next season before falling to the Leonard-less Suns.

He and George will need to avoid serious injuries for the Clippers to have a chance, but there is more than enough talent around them to hold the fort in case of minor discomfort.

John Wall has been signed to a team-friendly deal, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac will provide physicality, and Luke Kennard and Robert Covington should both provide important spacing when in the lineup.

The Clippers have often looked like an elite team when healthy, and a title is certainly within reach if Leonard and George can manage from the sidelines.