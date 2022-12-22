Kaufman-Renn leads No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn capitalized on his opportunity when leading scorer Zach Edey was ill.

Kaufman-Renn came off the bench and scored a season-best 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night.

“It feels good to just play basketball again,” said Kaufman-Renn, who was absent last season as a freshman. “Of course it also helps if you are in a very good team and win matches. It was fun.”

The 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman whose previous high was 13 points hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers (12-0).

“He’s got great footwork,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Kaufman-Renn. “He has the turning cycle there and does it in reverse. He’s pretty nimble. For him it is comfort level. He just has to get into a game and get comfortable quickly and that’s hard to come off the bench.”

The only other Boilermaker in double digits was Mason Gillis with 11 points. Edey has a team high average of 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds.

“We preach the next man all the time, so if someone gets hurt, sick or COVID that we dealt with two years ago, we learned it’s the next man and you have to do your job,” said Gillis . “It’s understanding what you have to do to help the team win.”

Painter said it was good to see what the team could do without Edey.

Jordan Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Privateers (3-8), who have lost five of their last six games. Tyson Jackson had 14 for New Orleans.

The Boilermakers started slow but regrouped to shoot 59% en route to a 41-21 lead. New Orleans was held to 35% shooting in the first half.

Purdue shot nearly 56% overall while New Orleans remained at 46.3%.

New Orleans made 16 turnovers, eight more than Purdue.

Trailing 19-17, Purdue took command with an 18-0 run to take a 35-19 lead. The Privateers went almost nine minutes without scoring. Purdue took the lead for good 20-19 on Caleb Furst’s rebound basket with 7:40 left in the first half.

Purdue ended the first half with a steal and dunk from Brandon Newman right before the buzzer.

A bummer for the Boilermakers, Painter said, was a 5 for 19 from the 3-point line.

“We’ll need to be able to take some pictures there,” Painter said.

New Orleans: This was the first time the Privateers had played a No. 1 team in the regular season. They held their own against the Boilermakers for the first 10 minutes before a turnover-ravaged scoring drought sealed their fate.

Purdue: The Boilermakers, playing their first home game in history as team number 1, showed they had other players who could score with Edey out. Purdue has now won 23 straight non-conference regular season games, the longest streak in the nation. The Boilermakers wrap up the nonconference game against Florida A&M on December 29.

New Orleans: Hosting Lamar on January 5.

Purdue: Hosts Florida A&M on December 29.

