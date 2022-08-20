Katya Jones stuns in a plunging sequin dress as she heads to BBC Studios in Manchester

Katya Jones caught the eye in Manchester on Saturday when she went to BBC Studios in a stunning white dress.

The Russian dancer, 33, shone in a sequined number while on her way to Media City in Salford.

Her appearance comes after the Strictly Come Dancing return date was finally announced earlier today, which is Saturday, September 17.

Katya looked dance-ready and wowed in the flowing number while sporting a bronzed makeup look that accentuated her beautiful features.

She swapped her heels for sneakers and stepped out in a pair of white sneakers as she toured for photographers.

Strictly’s Graziano Di Prima was also in attendance and coordinated wearing an all-white ensemble accordingly.

After her appearance, Katya donned a dressing gown as she went home after an eventful morning posing for snaps with fans.

The pro dancer Johannes Radebe, who appeared on Saturday Morning’s Big Breakfast, revealed the highly anticipated return date earlier in the day,

Stars like Kaye Adams, Kym Marsh, Helen Skelton and Matt Goss are all in the lineup for the upcoming 20th series.

While chatting with presenters Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu on the rebooted Channel 4 show, Johannes confirmed the return date.

“We have the exclusive announcement that the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be September 17th, how exciting?” exclaimed AJ.

And confirming the excitement, Johannes replied, “Oh, it’s exciting. You would know, everyone has been waiting for it. We can’t handle the winter without Strict.

“I’m just glad it’s back on our screens,” the pro dancer concluded, as AJ echoed, “Right, me too.”

Final series: Johannes caused a stir on Strictly’s run last year, when he teamed up with John Whaite in the first all-male same-sex couple in the show’s history (pictured on the show)

Johannes made waves on last year’s series Strictly when he teamed up with John Whaite in the first all-male same-sex couple in the show’s history.

Graceful runners-up to Rose-Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, the pair danced their way to a near victory.

But when the new series returns, Strictly welcomes a slew of new but familiar faces to the dance floor.

With the lineup consisting of Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simonds, Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Tyler West, James Bye, Ellie Taylor, Hamza Yassin, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Tony Adams, Molly Regenford.

While judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke return to the panel.

Anton Du Beke has now permanently replaced former judge Bruno Toniolo, who focuses on the American version of the show – Dancing With The Stars.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 17 September.