Katya Jones stuns in a plunging sequin dress as she heads to BBC Studios in Manchester

Entertainment
By Merry

Katya Jones caught the eye in Manchester on Saturday when she went to BBC Studios in a stunning white dress.

The Russian dancer, 33, shone in a sequined number while on her way to Media City in Salford.

Her appearance comes after the Strictly Come Dancing return date was finally announced earlier today, which is Saturday, September 17.

Katya looked dance-ready and wowed in the flowing number while sporting a bronzed makeup look that accentuated her beautiful features.

She swapped her heels for sneakers and stepped out in a pair of white sneakers as she toured for photographers.

Strictly’s Graziano Di Prima was also in attendance and coordinated wearing an all-white ensemble accordingly.

After her appearance, Katya donned a dressing gown as she went home after an eventful morning posing for snaps with fans.

The pro dancer Johannes Radebe, who appeared on Saturday Morning’s Big Breakfast, revealed the highly anticipated return date earlier in the day,

Stars like Kaye Adams, Kym Marsh, Helen Skelton and Matt Goss are all in the lineup for the upcoming 20th series.

While chatting with presenters Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu on the rebooted Channel 4 show, Johannes confirmed the return date.

“We have the exclusive announcement that the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be September 17th, how exciting?” exclaimed AJ.

And confirming the excitement, Johannes replied, “Oh, it’s exciting. You would know, everyone has been waiting for it. We can’t handle the winter without Strict.

“I’m just glad it’s back on our screens,” the pro dancer concluded, as AJ echoed, “Right, me too.”

Johannes made waves on last year’s series Strictly when he teamed up with John Whaite in the first all-male same-sex couple in the show’s history.

Graceful runners-up to Rose-Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, the pair danced their way to a near victory.

But when the new series returns, Strictly welcomes a slew of new but familiar faces to the dance floor.

With the lineup consisting of Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simonds, Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Tyler West, James Bye, Ellie Taylor, Hamza Yassin, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Tony Adams, Molly Regenford.

While judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke return to the panel.

Anton Du Beke has now permanently replaced former judge Bruno Toniolo, who focuses on the American version of the show – Dancing With The Stars.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 17 September.

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

KYM MARSH

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”

RICHIE ANDERSON

Age: 34

Profession: radio host

Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’

ELLIE SIMMONDS

Age: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

TYLER WEST

Age: 26

Profession: radio dj

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

ELLIE TAYLORO

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE

Profession: Retired footballer and manager

Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”

JAMES SPORTS

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

HELEN SKELTON

Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio channel

Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”

WILL MELLOR

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’

KAYE ADAMS

Age: 59

Profession: Television host

Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’

JAYDE ADAMS

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

MAT GOSS

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

MOLLY RAINFORD

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”

FLEUR EAST

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

HAMZA YASSIN

Age: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

