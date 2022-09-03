Katya Jones puts on an animated display as she transforms into the Wicked Witch

<!–

Katya Jones put on an animated screening at The Middleton Arena in Manchester while promoting Snow White and The Seven Dwarf pantomime.

The Russian dancer, 33, looked stunning as she turned into the Wicked Witch – the role she will be playing for the second year in a row.

She showed off her incredible figure in the tight red dress along with long black fluffy sleeves.

Katya wore a red necklace and added a horn hat to the eccentric costume.

The star sported an impeccable makeup look with a bold red lip, while shaping her brunette locks into loose curls.

She then posed with her fellow cast members and held a red apple to get her character for her show.

It comes after Strictly Come Dancing’s return date was finally announced earlier today, which is Saturday, September 17.

With the BBC series returning, Strictly welcomes a host of new but familiar faces to the dance floor.

With the lineup consisting of Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simonds, Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Tyler West, James Bye, Ellie Taylor, Hamza Yassin, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Tony Adams, Molly Regenford.

While judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke return to the panel.

Anton Du Beke has now permanently replaced former judge Bruno Toniolo, who focuses on the American version of the show – Dancing With The Stars.

While chatting with presenters Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu on the rebooted Channel 4 show, Johannes Radebe confirmed the return date.

“We have the exclusive announcement that the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be September 17th, how exciting?” exclaimed AJ.

And confirming the excitement, Johannes replied, “Oh, it’s exciting. You would know, everyone has been waiting for it. We can’t handle the winter without Strict.

“I’m just glad it’s back on our screens,” the pro dancer concluded, as AJ echoed, “Right, me too.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 17 September.