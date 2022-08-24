Katy Perry wows in a plunging black swimsuit as she spends quality time with family in Italy

Advertisement

They spend their family summer vacation off the Amalfi Coast on a luxury yacht.

And Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sat back on the deck of their luxury ship on Wednesday, spending time with their daughter Daisy Dove, who turns two this week.

The pop singer, 37, looked incredible in a deep black polka dot bikini as she soaked up the sun and enjoyed a swim in the sea with her handsome beau, 45, who was seen wearing a snorkel.

Katy’s dark locks were swept off her pretty face in a messy bun and she accessorized her swimwear look with a series of silver chains.

The adorable family hung out on the sundeck of the boat as they lay on the sunbeds and talked together, while little Daisy sat on her father’s knee.

Their latest vacation comes after Katy gushed that she “of course” would like to have more children with her fiancé Orlando.

Adorable: The cute family hung out on the sundeck of the boat as they lay on the sunbeds and chatted, with little Daisy on her father’s knee

Hanging out: Katy and Orlando were seen with their little girl

Beach baby! Katy leaned against the railing of the boat in one blistering shot after lounging on the sundeck

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, the couple welcomed their firstborn daughter Daisy Dove, who will be celebrating her second birthday this week.

And in an interview with PeopleKaty revealed that they will “hopefully in the future” be expanding the family. ‘I’m a planner. So we’ll see,” she said.

Katy looked back on welcoming Daisy and recalled, “It was just so interesting having a child during COVID because everything else just fell silent. I love the experience I have now with my daughter.”

She and Orlando currently live with their daughter in Montecito, Santa Barbara, and are part of a claque of top celebrities in the upscale enclave.

Names ranging from Oprah Winfrey to Ellen DeGeneres to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all made their home in Montecito.