Katy Perry turns heads in a racy red leather ensemble and a bizarre mushroom hat in Iceland

Katy Perry turned heads in a bold red ensemble on Saturday as she took the stage in Reykjavik, Iceland, ahead of a cruise ship’s maiden voyage.

The singer, 37, showed off her sensational figure in a sassy leather bodice and chaps while showing off her vocal talents.

She donned a bizarre mushroom hat and held a mushroom-designed microphone to stay with the theme of the performance.

Katy wore a blush makeup palette with a nude lip, while styling her raven locks in loose curls.

The Roar hitmaker and her fiancé Orlando Bloom enjoyed a family vacation to Positano, Italy this week with their daughter Daisy Dove.

Their latest vacation comes after Katy gushed that she “of course” would love to have more kids with her fiancé Orlando.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, the couple welcomed their firstborn daughter Daisy Dove, who will be celebrating her second birthday this week.

And in an interview with PeopleKaty revealed that they will “hopefully in the future” be expanding the family. ‘I’m a planner. So we’ll see,” she said.

Katy looked back on welcoming Daisy and recalled, “It was just so interesting having a child during COVID because everything else just fell silent. I love the experience I have now with my daughter.”

She and Orlando currently live with their daughter in Montecito, Santa Barbara, and are part of a claque of top celebrities in the upscale enclave.

Names ranging from Oprah Winfrey to Ellen DeGeneres to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all made their home in Montecito.

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019 when he proposed to her with a ring reportedly worth $5 million.

Daisy is Katy’s first child, but Orlando shares a son named Flynn, 11, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who is now married to Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.

Meanwhile, Katy was previously briefly married to Russell Brand, with whom she had a Hindu marriage in 2010 at a tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan.

They were married for just 14 months before splitting up in 2011, and she has since told 60 Minutes Australia that their relationship was a ‘tornado’.