Katy Perry stuns in olive green swimsuit as she and shirtless fiancé Orlando Bloom enjoy yacht day

Katy Perry looked sensational in an olive green swimsuit as she relaxed aboard a yacht in Italy with her British actor fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The 37-year-old Teenage Dream hitmaker flaunted her figure in her strapless one-piece and matching sarong as she soaked up the sun on the Amalfi Coast last week.

Lord of the Rings star Orlando also showed off his fit physique, as he boarded shirtless and adored their toddler daughter Daisy Dove, two.

Fun in the sun: Katy Perry stunned in a stylish olive green swimsuit and matching sarong as she and shirtless fiancé Orlando Bloom enjoyed a hunting day off Italy’s Amalfi Coast last week

Katy’s swimsuit matched her figure perfectly and featured a strapless design and a small cutout across the bust as she made her way across the deck of the yacht.

The California beauty tied a small matching sarong around her waist and tied her dark locks from her face.

Known for hits like ET and Harleys in Hawaii, Katy went makeup-free and flaunted a soft, sun-kissed glow as she took in the incredible view of the Italian coastline from their yacht.

Relaxed: The singer was joined by her shirtless fiancé as they relaxed together on the luxury boat during their European break with their daughter Daisy Dove

All in the details: The California beauty tied a small matching sarong around her waist and tied her dark locks off her face as she enjoyed a break from her busy schedule

Lappen: She was seen enjoying the incredible view of the Italian coastline from their yacht

Combining work and play: Katy took the stage in Iceland’s Reykjavik on Saturday, ahead of a cruise ship’s maiden voyage

At one point, Katy changed into a white shirt dress and relaxed with a shirtless Orlando.

He was also seen heading to the seaside to meet a friend, wearing a light blue T-shirt, white shorts and matching sandals.

The actor appeared in a good mood when he met his male friend after a relaxing day at sea.

The star has spent the past few months in Australia filming the upcoming comedy movie Wizards! with people like Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, Katy took the stage on Saturday in Reykjavik, Iceland, ahead of a cruise ship’s maiden voyage.

A well-deserved break: The star spent the past few months in Australia filming the upcoming comedy movie Wizards! with people like Pete Davidson

European break: The pair are now believed to be spending time in Ireland after their Italian break

Everyone on board! Katy and Orlando enjoyed the luxury vacation with some friends

She donned a bizarre mushroom hat and held a mushroom-designed microphone to stay with the theme of the performance.

The pair are now believed to be spending time in Ireland.

Their latest vacation comes after Katy gushed that she “of course” would love to have more kids with her fiancé Orlando.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, the couple welcomed their firstborn daughter Daisy Dove, who celebrated her second birthday last week.

Loving Dad: Lord of the Rings star Orlando also showed off his fit physique as he boarded shirtless and while in love with their toddler daughter Daisy Dove, two

Babies in the brain! Their latest vacation comes after Katy gushed that she ‘of course’ would like to have more kids with fiancé Orlando

Family: During the Covid-19 lockdowns, the couple welcomed their firstborn daughter Daisy Dove, who celebrated her second birthday last week

Expanding their brood: And in a recent interview with People, Katy, 37, revealed that they will “hopefully in the future” be expanding the family. ‘I’m a planner. So we’ll see,’ she said

And in a recent interview with PeopleKaty, 37, revealed that they will “hopefully in the future” be expanding the family. ‘I’m a planner. So we’ll see,” she said.

Katy looked back on welcoming Daisy and recalled, “It was just so interesting having a child during COVID because everything else just fell silent. I love the experience I have now with my daughter.”

She and Orlando currently live with their daughter in Montecito, Santa Barbara, and are part of a claque of top celebrities in the upscale enclave.

LA life: She and Orlando currently live with their daughter in Montecito, Santa Barbara, and are part of a claque of top celebrities in the chic enclave

Catching up: Orlando was also seen heading to the coast to meet a friend, wearing a light blue T-shirt, white shorts and matching sandals

Engaged: Katy and Orlando have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019

Names ranging from Oprah Winfrey to Ellen DeGeneres to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all made their home in Montecito.

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019 when he proposed to her with a ring reportedly worth $5 million.

The following year, she spoke to Vogue India about Orlando’s “spiritual journey,” calling him a “saint,” adding, “He’s an anchor that holds me, and he’s very real.”

Daisy is Katy’s first child, but Orlando shares a son named Flynn, 11, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who is now married to Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.

Meanwhile, Katy was previously briefly married to Russell Brand, with whom she had a Hindu marriage in 2010 at a tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan.

They were married for just 14 months before splitting up in 2011, and she has since told 60 Minutes Australia that their relationship was a ‘tornado’.