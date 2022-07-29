Katy Perry stands out in an orange maxi skirt at a lavish launch event in LA

Katy Perry stood out at a pop-up Mob De Soi event at HEIMAT in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The singer, 37, looked incredible in an orange maxi skirt and purple bardot bodysuit at the rooftop party – celebrating her new non-alcoholic drink.

She increased her height with a pair of strappy heels and accessories with chunky colorful jewelry.

Katy flashed her dazzling white smile as she opted for a glamorous makeup look and scraped her brunette locks back into a bun.

The Roar hitmaker posed for a sizzling wink with the co-founder of De Soi’s alcohol-free aperitif line.

Morgan McLachlan turned heads in a bold green midi dress with a leaf pattern, paired with matching heels.

About her new non-alcoholic drink, Katy said: ‘De Soi is French and stands for fun with restraint. If you’re a matriarch, like so many of us, it’s a delicate balance of all the spinning plates.

“It’s nice to have an alternative now and then, especially Monday through Thursday, that can still give us a sensual, elegant, sophisticated, sometimes complex experience.

“It’s great to have everyone here exploring this brand new category that we’re leading the way and looking forward to expanding further.”

Morgan added: “The Soi was created during the pandemic. Katy and I were both pregnant and it was a stressful, intense time. We happened to be in similar life stages. With De Soi we want to be uplifting.

“We want people to feel good with sensual, sensory pleasures, such as a small glass of something delicious after work, on the weekend or celebrating with your friends. We hope to make people’s lives a little better in a way that tastes good and is better for you. Thank you for supporting us in this vision and for being here to celebrate.’

The American Idol judge is gearing up for a string of concert dates ahead of her Play residency in Las Vegas.

She will take the stage Friday night (July 29) and perform intermittently until August 13.

The California Gurls artist will provide the voice for the title character in the upcoming animated movie Melody, which is currently in pre-production.