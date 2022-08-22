Katy Perry flaunts her incredible figure on yacht trip in Positano with her fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry looked sensational as she enjoyed a sun-filled beach trip with her fiancé Orlando Bloom on Sunday in Positano, Italy.

The American singer, 37, showed off her incredible figure wearing a black bathing suit while accompanied by Orlando, 45, and a group of their friends for a luxury yacht trip.

She adorned her beachwear ensemble with a silver chain and protected her eyes from the bright sun with brown rectangular sunglasses.

Katy showed off her sun-kissed physique as she cooled off with a quick dip in the crystal clear sea with her actor-fiance Orlando.

The pair seemed to be in a jovial spirit as they smiled and chatted to each other as they frolicked in the ocean during their day out.

Katy was also seen wearing a tied black midi dress draped over her one-piece dress as she walked barefoot on the beach next to her fiancé.

She shielded her face from the sun with a wide-brimmed straw hat and tied her dark brown locks into a low bun, while she was later seen with her muted locks loosely draped over her shoulders after enjoying a swim.

Elsewhere on their beach trip, Katy was seen wearing a white midi dress and white sandals, which she paired with a white and beige crochet hat.

Meanwhile, Pirates Of The Caribbean star Orlando kept it casual in white shorts with a red and green stripe down the side, and a white long-sleeved T-shirt, which he wore when he took a dip in the sea.

He shielded his face from the sun’s rays with a beige baseball cap and brown square sunglasses, while choosing to walk barefoot on the beach.

Orlando later showed off his ripped physique as he went shirtless while lifting weights on the lavish yacht while accompanied by his friend.

The actor also wore beige pants and a dusty blue T-shirt, which he styled with white flip flops as he joined his fiancée for their sun-filled hunting trip.

Their latest vacation comes after Katy gushed that she “of course” would love to have more kids with her fiancé Orlando.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, the couple welcomed their firstborn daughter Daisy Dove, who will be celebrating her second birthday this week.

And in an interview with PeopleKaty, 37, revealed that “[h]opely in the future’ they will expand the family. ‘I’m a planner. So we’ll see,” she said.

Katy looked back on welcoming Daisy and recalled, “It was just so interesting having a child during COVID because everything else just fell silent. I love the experience I have now with my daughter.”

She and Orlando currently live with their daughter in Montecito, Santa Barbara, and are part of a claque of top celebrities in the upscale enclave.

Names ranging from Oprah Winfrey to Ellen DeGeneres to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all made their home in Montecito.

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019 when he proposed to her with a ring reportedly worth $5 million.

The following year she rhapsodized to Vogue India about Orlando’s “spiritual journey,” calling him a “saint,” adding, “He’s an anchor that holds me, and he’s very real.”

A few months after Daisy was born, Orlando caught the eye with the… Guardian he and Katy weren’t having “enough” sex, noting that “we just had a baby.”

Around the same time, he sparked widespread ridicule with an interview describing his morning routine, including “eye-gazing” with Daisy.

He also discussed “dreaming about roles for myself and others – for minorities and women” and continuing his “Buddhist practice” to avoid getting “derailed.”

Daisy is Katy’s first child, but Orlando shares a son named Flynn, 11, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who is now married to Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.

Meanwhile, Katy was previously briefly married to Russell Brand, with whom she had a Hindu marriage in 2010 at a tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan.

They were married for just 14 months before splitting up in 2011, and she has since told 60 Minutes Australia that their relationship was a ‘tornado’.