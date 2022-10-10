Katy Perry dons a mini dress as she, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan mark 21 years of American Idol

Katy Perry was dressed to perfection in a sexy little black mini dress as she celebrated American Idol’s birthday with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The California Girls hitmaker, 37, paired her clinging halterneck dress with knee-high boots.

The 46-year-old country singer and 73-year-old R&B singer joined her in a more casual look as the trio marked 21 years of the TV series.

The three powerhouses flocked to New Orleans for the special occasion and were met by a crowd of supporters.

They all held up little plaques that read “you’re invited” as they kick off the final season of the music competition show.

Perry, who initially burst into the music scene with her cheeky hit I Kissed A Girl, wore her dark hair in a sleek updo.

She left a long, face-framing curtain fringe in the front separated by a cropped center part.

Walking down a red carpet to her right, Luke was dressed in double denim with a button-up shirt, jeans and cowboy boots.

Lionel, the father of Hollywood stars Nicole and Sofia Richie, wore a mostly black outfit.

The Hello singer-songwriter added a burnt orange jacket over the dark look and had it unzipped.

The three personalities were equally hyped for the event where they announced who was invited to the Hollywood Show.

Last month, Lionel teased the upcoming season of the series on his Instagram account, sharing a photo with fellow judges and host Ryan Seacrest.

“I know we’re going to beat the talent JACKPOT in this all-new season of #AmericanIdol and the quest has begun in Las Vegas,” he teased his 1.3 million followers.

In a themed photo, the four stars stood behind a card table, flashing megawatt smiles.

“Excited to find more superstars,” he finished the caption, adding a starry eye emoji.

And in July, he shared a slew of photos from the show as he got fans excited for the Spring 2023 season.

“Last year we went to the moon and back in search of stars on @americanidol,” he wrote.

Then he continued, “There aren’t enough light years in the universe to stop this crew! @lukebryan, @katyperry, @ryanseacrest and I are back for more #AmericanIdol!’

‘See you in the fall!’ he stated, referring to the group’s start for new auditions.

Katy, Lionel and Luke have been the official judges of American Idol since 2018, when the show moved from Fox to ABC.

When the mom-of-one first got the gig, she said of the opportunity, “I’m honored and excited to be the first judge to bring back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities.” and real stories.

“I always listen to new music and love to discover diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

The first season of Idol began on June 11, 2002, with Kelly Clarkson winning the inaugural title in September.

She defeated runner-up Justin Guarini and the two shared a close friendship, even starring in a rom-com together, From Justin to Kelly, the following year.

Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell were the original judges and the three shared a joke-filled dynamic that stole the hearts of viewers.

Since its launch, the show has swapped judges and, at one point, swapped out celebrities like Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj.

