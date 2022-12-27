Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hold hands for a sweet snapshot while in Tokyo

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been enjoying a bit of Christmas “cheer” in Tokyo while spending Christmas in Japan.

The 38-year-old pop superstar and Pirates of the Caribbean heartthrob, 45, who passionately kissed Cara Delavigne on the second season of Carnival Row, snapped a dream couple photo in a dazzling hall of mirrors.

‘Tokyo,’ Orlando wrote, captioning a collection of photos from his trip. ‘Happy joy. Love to all.’

Tokyo vacation: Katy Perry, 38, and Orlando Bloom, 45, enjoyed a little Tokyo Christmas “cheer” as they spent Christmas in Japan. The pop superstar and the Pirates of the Caribbean heartthrob snapped a dream couple photo in a dazzling hall of mirrors.

Dressed in a red flannel dress, Katy laced her fingers with Orlando, who was wearing blue overalls and a backwards baseball cap.

The A-listers were barefoot on a mirrored floor, surrounded by a dazzling maze of colored lights.

Both Perry and Bloom wore smirks on their relaxed, stress-free faces, personifying peace and happiness.

The couple began dating in 2016 and briefly broke up in 2017 before resuming their relationship the following year.

Their 2019 engagement was followed by the birth of their first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove, in 2020.

Devoted reader: The Lord of the Rings star included some random footage from his travels in Tokyo. In particular, Bloom visited the Seikyo World Center, which is the home of the ‘Seikyo Shimbun’, the daily newspaper of the Soka Gakkai. Orlando is a devout follower of Soka Gakkai Buddhism.

The Lord of the Rings star went on to include some random footage from his travels around Tokyo.

In particular, Bloom visited the Seikyo World Center, which is the home of the ‘Seikyo Shimbun’, the daily newspaper of the Soka Gakkai.

Orlando is a member of the UK branch of Soka Gakkai International, which is a Buddhist organization dedicated to the religious teaching of a 13th-century Japanese priest named Nichiren.

Soka Gakkai, or ‘Value Creation Society’, supposedly seeks to support ‘peace, culture and education’.

Bloom has been an official adherent of Soka Gakkai Buddhism since 2004, but says she has practiced Buddhism since she was 16 years old.

Her daily routine: “I sing for 20 minutes every day, religiously,” Orlando told The Sunday Times last year, describing her daily rituals as “quite LA.” The Hobbit star described how he likes to ‘earn’ his breakfast by going for a hike and listening to ‘something from Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots’.

Traditional touches: Bloom indulged in some gingerbread men and shared a photo of her stunning Christmas tree

“I sing for 20 minutes every day, religiously,” Orlando said. sunday times last year, describing their daily rituals as “quite LA.”

The Hobbit star described how he likes to ‘earn’ his breakfast by going for a hike and listening to ‘something from Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots’.

And once that delicious breakfast has been earned, he allows himself to savor ‘some green powders’ that he mixes with ‘brain octane oil’, a collagen powder to [his] hair and nails, and some protein.

The main dish for breakfast is ‘usually porridge’.

“I’m 90 percent plant-based,” she explained. ‘I’ll only eat a nice piece of red meat maybe once a month. Sometimes I look at a cow and think, that’s the most beautiful thing there is.’

Hidden Gems: Kingdom of Heaven star spotted beauty in local architecture and a random vintage car

And when it’s time to start the work day, Bloom said, “I spend a lot of time dreaming up roles for myself and for others, for minorities and women.” I’m trying to be a voice for everyone.

Perhaps the Kingdom of Heaven star dreamed up some ideas while on vacation in Tokyo.

Orlando posted shared images ranging from gingerbread men and Christmas trees to architecture and cars.

He also dined on a gourmet caviar dish served under a glass dome that released a plume of fragrant steam when removed.