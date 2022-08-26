Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom give their daughter Daisy Dove a swimming lesson

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom were the perfect family when they taught their daughter Daisy Dove to swim this week during a family vacation to Positano, Italy.

The singer, 37, and her actor beau, 45, seized the holiday as an opportunity to hone their little girl’s swimming skills, as they stretched out their arms so she could swim between them in a touching moment.

Elsewhere, the couple seemed as loved as ever as they packed up on the PDA with several kisses and hugs as they swam in the water together and once they were back on their boat.

So sweet! Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom were the perfect family when they taught their daughter Daisy Dove to swim this week during a family vacation to Positano, Italy.

It was a fun day for the family who along with some friends had seen a day at the beach where there were plenty of activities and food for the group to enjoy.

They continued to entertain themselves with snorkeling sessions, and the adventurous Orlando even wandered off alone at one point to participate in cliff diving.

Katy looked stunning in a white strapless floral swimsuit that showcased her gorgeous curvaceous physique, while wearing her dark locks back in a low bun.

beaten! Elsewhere, the pair seemed as loved as ever as they sat on the PDA with several kisses and hugs as they swam in the water together and once they were back on their boat.

Love: Orlando bent over to kiss his wife-to-be as they swam together

Cute! The loving parents spend some quality time with their daughter during their outing

Orlando showed off his handsome physique while going shirtless and wearing swim shorts, before donning a rash vest as he explored the water with his snorkel.

Katy also joined in and could be seen swimming alongside her husband, wearing a mask and snorkel with a pair of yellow flippers to help her swim.

After their swim, the couple boarded their luxury yacht and Orlando was seen showering.

Woah: Orlando showed off his handsome physique as he went shirtless and wore swim shorts, before donning a rash vest as he explored the water with his snorkel

Just keep swimming: Katy joined in too and could be seen swimming next to her husband, wearing a mask and snorkel with a pair of yellow flippers to help her swim

Hot Mommy! Katy looked stunning in a white floral strapless swimsuit that showed off her gorgeous curvaceous physique, while she wore her dark locks back in a low bun