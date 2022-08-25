Katoomba High School rape, Blue Mountains: Boy jailed for house party mattress rape as girl sues

A teenage girl who was raped during a two-hour attack on a mattress at a house party has labeled her ruthless attacker a ‘monster’, with the rapist able to be released from prison in just two months.

Both the victim and her attacker were 16 years old at the time and attending Katoomba High School, and the girl’s family are now considering suing the NSW education department after warning teachers that he had threatened her.

The Blue Mountains teen, who must remain unidentified, was sentenced Thursday after his victim made a strong impact statement, telling the magistrate that her attacker was a “monster” for the 2019 attack.

The court heard that the teen raped the girl on a mattress in the living room of a house, while other teens at the party slept under the same roof.

The boy was initially involved in consensual activity with his victim before pushing further, sexually assaulting her six times and deliberately suffocating her for a period of two hours in the living room of a house west of Sydney.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison on Thursday with the possibility of parole before October 25 in Parramatta Children’s Court, after a magistrate found him guilty in May.

The girl did not like her attacker, but was heavily drunk when the attack took place, the court heard.

She has described the boy as “a monster” who left her “ashamed and irreversibly damaged” and struggled with nightmares, psychological problems and low self-esteem.

“I hate you for what you did to me,” he said in a statement read out of court by attorney Michael Bradley.

‘You don’t deserve to be happy after the cruelty you showed me. I have struggled every day since then, as have my parents, my sister, my friends and loved ones.

“He violated me and took my virginity. He took away my confidence, my sanity, and the healthy life I led before the attack.”

The girl’s family are now considering suing NSW’s education department for the high school’s alleged failure to carry out warnings about the boy prior to the attack, Mr Bradley said.

They called for the department’s report on the school’s response to be made public.

“What happened to me happens to far too many girls in Australia,” the girl said in the statement.

‘The untold number of rapes and attacks on Australian schoolgirls must stop.’

The attack took place on a mattress in the living room of the house after the party had subsided and other attendees had gone home or retired to bedrooms.

He and his family insist he is innocent.

“The youngster has shown no remorse,” said the magistrate.

“(The victim) had to come to court and relive the facts.

“He basically blamed her for the violations.”

The boy’s lawyer had suggested it was remarkable that the girl had her phone with her during the attack and hadn’t called others in the house for help.

He also claimed that the teen had a job, a girlfriend and planned to join the Air Force.

The magistrate declined.

“There’s no right way to handle the situation and no right way to act, and I’m not criticizing or drawing conclusions (about her),” she said.

References to the boy’s otherwise good character and supportive family and social ties softened the sentence, with the magistrate accepting his prospects for rehabilitation being “strong.”

In addition to the custodial sentence for penis rape, he will be given probation until August 2023 for acts of digital rape, oral rape and asphyxiation during the assault.