KATJA HOYER: I am horrified but not surprised at the attempted German putsch

When I heard yesterday that dozens of alleged far-right terrorists had been arrested in Germany, I was shocked – but not surprised.

Shocked because far-right activities in my home country always bring back chilling memories of the 1930s, when a fringe group of extremists rose to power and then murdered millions of people.

But not surprisingly, because many Germans have been feeling increasing dissatisfaction with the political class in Berlin for years – and something had to happen.

But let me be clear: the magnitude of this coup attempt is very alarming.

Not only was it better organized than previous efforts, but it also revealed that extremist sympathies had taken hold more than many people realized. Outsiders often assume that political extremism in Germany is limited to disenfranchised workers, mainly in the former East Germany, where I come from. (I came to Britain ten years ago to pursue academic research into German history.)

A small, well-armed group planned to storm the Bundestag and install Henry XIII Prince Reuss, pictured, as monarch

According to prosecutors, among the 25 people arrested are ex-soldiers and even a serving member of the KSK – the German SAS

But the alleged conspirators came from all social classes – including lawyers, teachers and accountants – while arrests have been made in 11 of Germany’s 16 states.

Prosecutors said the 25 detainees included ex-soldiers and even a serving member of the KSK – the German SAS.

Prosecutors also say the group recruited from the police and military. This is not surprising: A legacy of Germany’s Nazi past is that politicians have long treated the country’s military as an embarrassment rather than a source of national pride – a cause of resentment among serving soldiers.

At first glance, their goals sound bizarre. According to prosecutors, the group had made “concrete preparations” to storm the Bundestag — parliament — with a small armed group and appoint a minor aristocrat named Prince Henry XIII as monarch.

Believing that the monarchy was unlawfully overthrown at the end of World War I, this group refuses to recognize the modern German state. They were also reportedly well-funded. Had the police not been alerted, the group might have succeeded in storming the parliament building.

Prosecutors say the group allegedly included members of the extremist “Reichsburger” movement – the so-called “Citizens of the Reich” – elements of which are known for their violence and racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

A legacy of Germany’s Nazi past is that politicians have long treated the country’s military as a disgrace rather than a source of national pride – a cause of resentment among serving soldiers

Given such bizarre beliefs, it’s tempting to write off these alleged would-be terrorists as misguided idiots. That would be a mistake. Strange as their views and absurd goals may be, we cannot ignore the attraction of Germans to extremism.

So what exactly attracted such disparate individuals to this ugly movement? Long-standing mistrust of central government has always existed in Germany, reflecting our strong regional loyalties.

Conspiracy theorists and followers of the QAnon sect — a U.S. importer who believes a cabal of satanic pedophiles operate in government, business, and the media — has a large following.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of ordinary Germans no longer trust their government, a historic high. Yet the elite in Berlin continue to treat their concerns with contempt.

A classic example is former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 2015 open-door immigration policy, which saw many economic migrants enter the country. This was imposed without any consultation with communities and alienated many ordinary Germans.

Her successor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who was elected a year ago with a narrow majority, went further. He has pursued a left-liberal agenda, lowering the voting age to 16, making it easier for immigrants to gain citizenship, and liberalizing cannabis laws.

Then there is the war in Ukraine. Energy prices in Germany are soaring due to dependence on gas from Moscow. The economic crisis – inflation is at 11.3 percent, higher than Britain’s 11.1 percent – ​​has drawn voters to the far-right AfD, the so-called ‘Alternative fur Deutschland’, which is now the fourth largest party nationally. is.

Germany’s problems with the far right are not going away and this, I fear, will not be the last conspiracy.

For now, these extremist groups are disparate and disorganized — but when disaffected Germans unite behind a single leader, the result could be catastrophe.

The political class urgently needs to get a grip – otherwise they may learn this lesson the hard way.

Katja Hoyer is an Anglo-German historian. Her latest book is Blood and Iron: The Rise and Fall of the German Empire 1871–1918