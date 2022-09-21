Katie Taylor to face unbeaten Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley in October

Katie Taylor will defend her status as undisputed world lightweight champion against undefeated Argentine Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena Wembley on October 29.

The Irish fighter, who outpointed Amanda Serrano in a thriller on points in the first women’s bout to headline Madison Square Garden in April, will put her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line.

She has never fought professionally on home soil before, but there was speculation about a fight at Croke Park this year against Puerto Rico’s Serrano or mixed martial arts stars Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg.

Katie Taylor returns to the stage for her professional debut for her next fight in October

However, Taylor (21-0, 6KOs) will instead return to the venue where she made her pay-per-view debut in November 2016 to take on an opponent who has not fought outside of her native Argentina.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost six years since I made my pro debut there, so it’s great to go back now and headline,” Taylor said.

“It’s been a great journey so far, but there are still plenty of good fights out there for me and I’m excited for what’s still to come.”

Carabajal, who is promoted by former two-weight world champion Marcos Maidana, has won all 19 fights since turning pro.

“I was very happy when I received the offer to challenge Katie,” said Carabajal, who at 32 is four years younger than Taylor.

‘The hard work has paid off. I don’t think for a second about giving Katie a win. All the belts will come back to Argentina with me.’