Katie Salmon reveals her battle with post-natal depression and says daughter Thaiga has a tumour

Love Island’s Katie Salmon has revealed her battle with postpartum depression.

In a new interview, the 26-year-old reality star said she had a hard time in recent months after the birth of daughter Thaiga, six months later.

She also shared her grief, saying that Thaiga had recently been diagnosed with hemangioma.

Katie told The sun on Friday: “The truth is that I have dealt with the severe baby blues and I can only say that being a mother has been one of the hardest challenges I have ever had to face in my life.”

Katie said her mental health has suffered so badly in recent months that she is “anxious” leaving the house.

Speaking of her daughter’s tumor, Katie said it has grown to the size of a “fist,” but she is receiving medical treatment and will likely be gone by her first birthday.

“It grew exceptionally large from the time she was three weeks old to the size of a fist on the side of her face. It affected her eyesight because she couldn’t really see with one eye,” Katie said.

She also revealed that she and Harry are still together, but are taking a little break to focus on their mental health.

“Our relationship isn’t perfect, but please be gentle because we’ve been through a lot,” Katie added.

She then praised her fiancé, saying that as a family, they will “make it,” with the couple determined to put their daughter first.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Katie had separated from her fiancé Harry six months after the birth of their first child.

The Love Island star — who rose to fame during the show’s second season in 2016 and made history as one half of the show’s first gay couple with the late Sophie Gradon — shocked her Instagram followers by deleting all photos of Harry.

The new mom then took to her social media to declare that she had “settled for much less” than she deserved.

Katie, who got engaged to Harry last December, deleted photos of the couple’s gender reveal party ahead of the birth of their daughter Thaiga, as well as a gushing tribute to her ex-boyfriend on his birthday.

What is a hemangioma tumor? – A bright red birthmark that appears on the skin in some newborns -The tumor is in most cases non-cancerous -A doctor can help treat the tumor for cosmetic or medical reasons

On her Instagram Stories she wrote cryptically: “Everything has changed for me since I had my little girl. It’s been one of the hardest, most beautiful journeys.”

“I didn’t know I had what it takes to go through everything I’ve got this year. Women are superheroes idgaf [I don’t give a f***] The reward is her precious smile and health.”

She continued in the lengthy post, “I’ve settled for a lot less than I earn from so many people because I’ve never really respected who I was or what I’m worth.

‘My loyalty, love and energy is unparalleled. The change was intense and yet so eye-opening. I’ve had to mourn someone who once was and allow the new me to come in.”

“If you can’t respect my growth, you don’t deserve to sit at our table. Changes coming for me is exciting, so if you’re struggling know that as painful as it is, it’s really here to help you evolve.” [sic].

She later wrote, “I love seeing people recover from messed up situations and finally get the success, love and bliss they deserve.”

Katie previously shared a slew of photos on Instagram to announce her daughter’s birth, including one of her little girl and photos of the birth, where she wore striped tiger nails in tribute to her newborn’s unique name.

Capturing the poignant photos, she wrote that she was trapped in her baby bubble but had decided to announce the news on Mother’s Day.

Katie wrote: ‘I’m officially a mommy!!!! I had some free time in my baby bubble but thought today would be the best day to let you all know.

‘We welcomed our beautiful girl into this magical world. Thaiga Dean (pronounced Tiger).

“I never thought I could feel this way, I’m totally in love and thought I had everything in life until she came. My life is complete.’

She also thanked NHS staff for their help, Harry for her ‘rock’ and friends and family for their support along the way.