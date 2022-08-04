Katie Price’s son Harvey spends the day helping at his grandfather’s fencing company 

Katie Price’s son Harvey spent Thursday helping out his grandfather’s fencing business.

The 20-year-old, who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome, partial blindness and autism, is currently home for the summer while enjoying a break from his residential college.

And while he was making productive use of his summer days, the oldest of Katie’s children was caught behind the wheel of a PP Fencing van while helping out with the business.

Job for the day: Katie Price’s son Harvey, 20, took a new job on Thursday while spending the day helping out at his grandfather’s fencing business

Harvey shared a video on his Instagram account of the day at work, beeping the horn and smiling at the camera, before yelling, “Oi Oi! We’re PP Fencing.’

In another photo, he saw him carrying wooden planks back and forth as he helped his grandfather in the countryside.

Under the caption, he explained: “Today I help Grandpa in the garden / We put up a fence / Love you Grandpa / Ribbit ribbit.”

Hard at work: Harvey was caught carrying wooden planks back and forth while helping his grandfather in the countryside

Lief: He used the caption and explained, “Today I’m helping grandpa in the garden / We’ll put up a fence / I love you grandpa / ribbit ribbit”

And always the supportive family, Katie’s sister Sophie took to the comment section to leave clapping emojis, before reposting the video to her own Instagram Stories.

“Have a brilliant day at work with grandpa @officialharveyprice,” his aunt wrote in the repost.

It comes after former glamor model Katie took Harvey to a log cabin retreat as a birthday treat in June, surprising him with a special visit from Barney the dinosaur.

Surprise! It comes after former glamor model Katie took Harvey to a log cabin retreat as a birthday treat in June, surprising him with a special visit from Barney the dinosaur.

Katie tricked her fiancé Carl Woods into dressing up in a Barney costume, who was initially skeptical of the task.

But after practicing his dodgy American accents and some encouraging words from Katie, Carl was soon on board when he told the camera it’ll all be worth it because of Harvey’s reaction.

As Barney approached Harvey, the birthday boy grinned from ear to ear and jumped up and down as he welcomed a visit from the TV character, who had come for Harvey armed with DVDs.