Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion TV show ‘thrown into mayhem as filthy house is too dirty to film in’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion TV show has reportedly been thrown into chaos since her ‘dirty’ house is now too dirty for production crews to shoot into.

The former glamor model, 44, had bagged a second run of the Channel 4 reality series following renovations to her £.3 million Sussex home that won viewers.

However, an insider has now claimed that professional cleaners have been called in so that it is “safe” for staff to shoot at her former home – just months after she revealed the remarkable on-screen transformation.

“It’s full of garbage again!” Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion TV show ‘has been thrown into chaos since her ‘dirty’ house is now too dirty for production crews to shoot into’

The source told The sun“There are piles of old clothes and free gifts that Katie sent, and bags of trash and old hangers.

“It’s very dirty in the parts of the house that haven’t been refurbished, and it’s damp and moldy – the hot weather lately hasn’t helped.

Shooting was reportedly halted after it became clear that the mansion had “backed up with trash since the last show was filmed.”

MailOnline has requested a response from representatives of Katie Price and Channel 4.

Ooh! An insider has now claimed that professional cleaners have been called in so that it is ‘safe’ for staff to shoot at her former home (pictured before renovation)

The final scenes in the February finale revealed a sleek new kitchen diner with stylish pink sofas and a roaring fire, beautiful lighting details and the incredible themed rooms for her children.

The stunningly spacious kitchen had all the modern appliances before the cameras went through the house to show off the beautiful living room set-up, with soft pink and green velvet sofas overlooking the countryside views.

Candles and mirrors were tastefully scattered to decorate stylishly and made the room light, bright and airy.

Woah: The former glamor model, 44, had bagged herself a second run of the Channel 4 reality series after renovations to her £0.3million home in Sussex that won audiences

Elsewhere in the house, 14-year-old daughter Princess’s room had been transformed with a huge pink bed and a neon sign with her name on it.

The bed was covered with comfortable pillows and she had cream chairs and personal organizers to store all her clothes.

While youngest son Jett, eight, had his room transformed into a jungle paradise, with green and dark wood accents to give it a natural feel.

Shame! Shooting was reportedly halted after it became clear that the mansion had “backed up with trash since the last show was filmed”

The hallway had also changed – with a neon sign that read ‘Welcome to Pricey Woods’ on the wall, as a nod to Katie’s fiancé Carl.

A large lip-shaped love seat and three identical pink dog statues were added to the space to give it a pop of color to match the pink banister.

Katie sat down to view the completed property and told her mother Amy and sister Sophie how happy she was with ‘what she had achieved’ in transforming the house.

She said, “The journey of this house was not just about me, it was about the journey of my children, my mother, my sister,” the star told the cameras.

“I put my own spin on it, and so did my family. But this just goes to show that you can turn things around, and I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved.”

“This is my country and my home, now the house is coming back together like I’m getting back together,” Katie continued.

“This place used to be called the Mucky Mansion, but it’s not anymore, it’s my happy home now.”