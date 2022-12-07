Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler is questioned by police in relation to suspected stalking

Katie Price’s ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, has been questioned by police in connection with suspected stalking.

Kieran, 35, was questioned at Worthing police station in Sussex and released that evening and has since been released.

His spokesperson told MailOnline: “Kieran has assisted police with their investigation and no further action is expected.”

However, his ex-wife Katie Price’s representative disputed this version of events when he was contacted by MailOnline.

The exes – whose divorce was finalized in June after three years – have been at odds for months.

They share son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six.

In her Channel 4 documentary, Katie Price: Trauma And Me, the former model claimed she has limited access to her two youngest children after her already strained relationship with Kieran broke down.

Katie said: ‘The hardest thing I’ve had to deal with over the past few months is the restricted access to some of my children.

“Due to recent events, I see my youngest children less and the relationship between me and their father has broken.”

She added: “It’s not good for my mental health and it’s certainly not good for their mental health. They should have their mother in their lives. Right now I’m stuck in this rut ​​with Jett and Bunny and it’s frustrating to me.

‘You know, seven months, how did it come to this? It’s heartbreaking and I wish it wasn’t. I can only hope this won’t be forever.’

In August, it was alleged that Katie was in trouble with Kieran over an online video of their daughter Bunny.

‘Alarm bells’ would have been ringing after Kieran saw a video of his daughter eating a lollipop, which has since been removed by the ex-glamor model.

In the three-minute video, Bunny was seen eating a lollipop and dubbed it ASMR, also known as Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response Videos — with sounds that induce a relaxed and pleasurable feeling in the body — with fans using them to de-stress or drift off to sleep .

ASMR occurs involuntarily and is caused by focusing on auditory, tactile, or visual triggers.

Common examples of these triggers include receiving or watching someone else receive personal attention, such as massages or hair brushing, as well as listening to soft sounds such as whispers or taps.

In June, Katie avoided jail for a restraining order against Kieran’s fiancé Michelle Penticost after claiming she “misunderstood” the rules of a restraining order when she sent a “mean and nasty” message about Michelle.

Kieran and Michelle admitted they were “incredibly disappointed” by the verdict, after Katie admitted the breach, when she texted Kieran branding Michelle Penticost as “gutter s**g”.

The former I’m A Celeb star was barred from contacting Michelle directly or indirectly for five years in June 2019 after she hurled a foul-mouthed “rant of abuse” at her during an argument in a schoolyard.

Happier times: the exes have been at odds for months. The couple were married for eight years after they tied the knot in 2013 (pictured in 2017)

The text message sent to Kieran in violation of the warrant read, “Tell your goddamn piece of shit girlfriend not to start with me.”

“She’s got a restraining order so don’t get on my nerves because she’s in violation and I’m sure she doesn’t want people to know she had an affair with you behind my back. That gutter s**g.’

The court heard that her message to Kieran may have been triggered by an Instagram post from Michelle, which she denies was directed at Katie.

But at Lewes Crown Court, Price was told she would not go to prison, but would have to do 170 hours of community service and pay £1,500 costs.