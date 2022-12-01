Katie Price’s ex Carl Woods ‘threatens to leak more recordings of their rows’

Katie Price could be in for even more heartbreak as her ex reportedly threatens to leak a series of scandalous audio recordings.

After the couple broke up over cheating allegations, 34-year-old Carl reportedly released a recording of Katie talking about drug use.

It is now rumored that more will follow, with Carl reportedly in possession of ‘hundreds’ of recordings that were ‘taken without Katie’s knowledge’.

That’s what an insider told me The sun: ‘Now that the relationship is over, everyone is afraid of what kind of revenge Carl will take on Katie.

“He has hundreds of recordings and videos of her taken without her knowledge, and he’s threatening to put them all online.”

MailOnline has approached Carl’s spokesperson. Katie’s representatives declined to comment.

Former glamor model Katie, 44, confirmed their split last week and when they were seen cuddling several days later, insiders insisted they weren’t back together.

Carl then reportedly released audio of Katie allegedly saying she didn’t show up to an event “because I was on coke.”

According to The sunthe edited clip, which Carl released at 2 a.m., begins with Carl complaining about Katie’s mother Amy blaming him for not showing up to events.

Katie reportedly responds, “Imagine if I sat down with my mom and said yes, I was on coke.

“That’s why I didn’t show up here and there—because I was on coke, it has nothing to do with Carl. Carl helped me get rid of it.’

Carl adds, “Maybe she’d have a different opinion of me then.”

Katie entered celebrity rehab The Priory after receiving a 16-week suspended sentence and a two-year driving ban in September 2021 for throwing her uninsured BMW X5 into a hedge while disqualified and under the influence in September 2021.

Katie escaped with a suspended prison sentence for meeting a £6,800-a-week requirement to attend the rehabilitation centre.

Katie claimed that “traumatic” events resulted in her driving drunk, banned and high on cocaine, and that she is “shamed” after narrowly avoiding jail.

In March 2021, Katie had revealed that her children had threatened to “never speak to her again” if she continued to use cocaine, saying she had vowed to take drug tests to prove she was clean.

Katie is a mum to Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, who she shares with Peter Andre, as well as Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler, and Harvey, 20, with Dwight Yorke.

She also stayed at The Priory in October 2020, after numerous rehab in recent years in the wake of legal trouble and substance abuse.

The reported withdrawal comes after Katie allegedly “begged” Carl to get back together after they broke up over allegations she cheated on him with another man.

She reportedly tried to win back her former fiancé after he took to Instagram to announce their breakup and accuse her of infidelity.

The car dealer claimed to have caught Katie cheating, but a few days later, the former couple were spotted having lunch together.

However, insiders have maintained that they are “definitely not back together” and Carl has now closed the door on their relationship.

A source told OKAY!: They’re definitely not back together.

“Katie tried to win him back, but friends don’t see him ever coming back to her. He’s pretty adamant that he’s done now.’

Katie also recently shared a cryptic post about drama becoming “unbearable” during her on/off relationship with Carl.

Katie took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a post about surrounding herself with people who are good for her mental health.

The message read: “The older you get, the more you prefer calm to chaos and distance to disrespect.

“Drama becomes unbearable for you and your peace becomes your ultimate priority.

“You’re going to surround yourself with people who are good for your mental health, heart and soul.”

The on-off couple originally confirmed their divorce earlier this month after further allegations of infidelity were leveled against Katie.

Sussex Police were then called to their shared property after a reported altercation, in which mother-of-four Katie ‘feared for the safety of herself and her children’.

That’s what an insider told me The sun: Carl was furious after discovering texts from another man on Katie’s phone. He has demanded Katie return her engagement ring, but she won’t have any of it and hasn’t even apologised.

“It’s been shaky between them for a long time and Katie’s family doesn’t want him in her life. He has become increasingly jealous since it was revealed that she texted ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson from daughter Princess’s phone in March.’

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘We were responding to a report of a domestic incident. Officers were on hand to conduct a welfare check. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.”

Sussex Police, Katie and Carl were all contacted by MailOnline for further comment at the time.

It comes after Carl revealed he had split from fiancée Katie after claiming he found out she had allegedly slept with someone else – and admitted it.

The car dealer took to his Instagram Stories to make the claims, saying their rocky two-year relationship is now over.

He said: ‘There’s no easy way to say this and it’s kind of embarrassing to be honest. I found out yesterday that Katie was cheating on me.

“She admitted that she cheated on me. So yeah, that’s the end I guess. I will just have to focus on rebuilding myself and getting my life back on track and focusing on myself. But that’s done.’

A spokesperson for Katie declined to comment to MailOnline. It is unknown with whom Carl accuses Katie of cheating on him.

In addition, Carl has now unfollowed the star on social media, while Katie has removed all traces of him from her Instagram.

Katie and Carl got engaged in April 2021 after a whirlwind 10-month romance and had been openly trying to have a baby.

They recently returned from a romantic trip to Thailand together and hinting that all was well, Katie wrote on one of Carl’s Instagram posts of herself, “Fit.”

The couple has been marred by constant drama and divided claims throughout their relationship.