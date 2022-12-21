Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre, 15, shows off her stunning blonde locks on Instagram

<!–

Princess Andre looked just like her famous mom Katie Price in her latest Instagram snaps.

The 15-year-old flaunted her gorgeous blonde locks, which were styled straight, as she cut a casual figure in a black hoodie.

Fans and her famous friends gushed that she was the spitting image of Katie in her younger years.

Lookalike:

Comedian Francine Lewis said, “Lovely,” while Love Island’s Antigo Buxton commented on heart-eyed emojis.

One fan wrote, “Absolute picture of your mom! Nice’

Another said, “I think the whole world loves your hair”

Last month, proud mom Katie shared a gorgeous selfie with her daughter, with fans declaring that the duo looked like “twins.”

Stunning:



The former glamor model, 44, took to Instagram to share a photo with her eldest girl, with the pair pulling identical pouts at the camera.

Captioning her photo, “Unconditional love with my daughter,” Katie looked amazing as she posed with a cream cap while showing off her glamorous makeup look.

Recently, Peter shared that he fears his daughter Princess is growing up too fast, admitting, “You don’t want to let them go too fast.”

Mini me:

Speaking to The Sun, he explained: ‘It’s hard because you’re so strict as a parent, but over time you start to let go of the reins a bit. You don’t want to let them go too fast.’

He also explained that the chances of the blonde teen doing a reality show like Love Island were absolutely out of the question, but he may not have much to say over time.

“I don’t even know the words Love Island. Those two words don’t go together in my house,’ he joked.

Resemblance:

Further on: “Listen, I can say what I want now that she’s only 15. When she turns 18, I may have nothing to say.”

It’s been a tough time for Princess, whose father Peter revealed last week that she was suffering from tonsillitis.

It doesn’t come long after the teen showed off her healing broken fingers on Instagram a few weeks ago, posing next to her dad’s Christmas tree.

The teen, 15, broke her fingers doing ‘sports’, with Peter saying OK! Magazine at the time: ‘Just before I left for Jamaica, Princess broke her finger! It happened at school when she was playing sports. The ball hit her finger and broke the bone.

“I was at work at the time and Emily took her to the ER. She said Princess would definitely need a splint, and she was right. But I think she’s a doctor!’

He continued, “They were there for a few hours and Princess was splinted. It was painful for her, but luckily she is fine. Hopefully she’ll be healed in time for Christmas!”