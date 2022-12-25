Katie Price was cruelly shamed for sharing a bed with disabled son, Harvey, 20, over Christmas

Katie Price was cruelly shamed on Instagram on Saturday when she shared the bed with her disabled son Harvey, 20, on Christmas Eve.

The former model, 44, shared a short clip of herself lying next to her eldest child, who was coming home from a residential facility for the big day.

But massive followers labeled the arrangement “sick” and “inappropriate,” despite Katie explaining that Harvey was “like a baby wanting to be cuddled.”

The eldest son of the star suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare complex genetic disorder, and severe autism.

In the clip, Katie flashed a peace sign at the camera before turning across to show Harvey fast asleep and snoring.

One follower wrote, “Totally inappropriate for his age, whatever his needs,” while another added, “So not appropriate Katie.”

And a third said: ‘That’s sick!’.

Katie captioned the short video: “Harvey is already home and gets into my bed like a baby who wants to be cuddled.”

Further followers commented, “Something is not right here, I don’t think it’s appropriate to do this.”

And a fourth said, “No offense intended, is that healthy?” with another writing: ‘Ok toooo weird it’s time to unfollow’.

Many other fans defended Katie, declaring something really sweet to do for Christmas.

One said, ‘My son is 25, non-verbal autistic still pops in for a hug every now and then. He is and will always be my baby, our boys clearly still need comfort and reassurance. Enjoy these precious moments. Merry Christmas’.

While another wrote, “I love Harvey, for God’s sake leave Katie alone. Hasn’t she been through enough. Merry Christmas Katie to all your family. Rise above the haters, they’re just jealous’.

Other agreed comment: ‘It doesn’t matter how old they are, they will always need mommy hugs and will always be your babies’.

While another wrote, “So sweet” and “You [Katie] are a great mama’.

Earlier this month, Katie revealed that Harvey smashed her windshield because he was triggered by a visitor slamming it.

In a candid interview with The Sunday timesKatie explained that she made visitors aware that his triggers are loud noises, as her house was busy with people working on her latest Channel 4 home show.

“Harvey smashed my windshield yesterday because someone slammed it. That’s what triggers him,” she told the publication. She added: “I have nothing to hide.

Katie explained, “My Mucky Mansion, they’ve been filming here since July, they’re filming wherever they want and I’m happy, ’cause I am who I am, welcome to my home, I love filming, I love sharing, I Love just love it.

“The camera crew tells me I’m one of the few people they’ve ever met who is exactly the same on camera as they are off.”