Katie Price teases music revival with DJ Rick Live

Katie Price teased her music revival on Thursday when she revealed she’s gearing up to release a new album.

The former glamor model, 44, re-shared a clip of her boyfriend DJ Rick Live playing some of her old tunes in Ibiza this week.

She wrote alongside the post: ‘Get ready to release a new album, soon @iamricklive, thank you for your patience’, followed by a love heart emoji.

In addition to her other work projects, Katie has been involved in music on and off over the years and has previously worked with DJ Rick on old songs like Hurricane.

She made her music industry debut with ex-husband Peter Andre for their 2006 single A Whole New World.

She has since released three singles, with her song Free to Love Again at number 60, while her other two songs, I Got U and Hurricane, failed to make it to the UK charts.

It comes after Katie revealed earlier this week that she had attempted suicide after suffering “anxiety, depression and major trauma” following her horrific carjacking in 2018.

The reality star admitted she hit rock bottom after being raped at gunpoint during the ordeal and tried to hang herself, but after she passed out “she saw the faces of her kids” and realized “this would never happen again” .

Katie, who will detail her traumatic ordeal in a gritty Channel 4 documentary, previously revealed to MailOnline that she was raped at gunpoint during her carjacking in 2018, which caused her to have a nervous breakdown.

During the documentary, which airs Thursday, Katie revealed that she nearly killed herself after hitting rock bottom.

She said: ‘I have anxiety, depression and major trauma and I have tried to kill myself. I tried to hang myself. I knocked myself out. I had black eyes, bruises on my neck, I didn’t want to be here.

“But I only saw the kids’ faces and I don’t want that to happen again.

‘It was a nightmare. I didn’t care if I lived or died. I’ve been struggling with my mental health for a while.’

Katie is mother to sons Harvey, 20, Junior, 17, and Jett, nine, and daughters Princess, 15, and Bunny, eight.

In the documentary, which was filmed in the wake of her car accident in September 2021, Katie also admitted that the accident had finally helped her realize she needed help, and she went to rehab.

She said, “Getting in the car was a terrible mistake that I regret so much. That was a good example of how triggered I was and didn’t know how to deal with it, an example of how I got out of hand because I needed help.’

The reality star also said she will likely need therapy “for the rest of her life” after being diagnosed with PTSD.

Prior to the documentary, Katie revealed that she had been raped during a horrific carjacking in South Africa in 2018.

She told MailOnline: ‘The experience when I was filming with ITV in South Africa, we had no security, if we had security they would have been able to deal with the six guys who jumped on us, me at gunpoint kept and raped me.’

During her journey from Johannesburg to Swaziland, Katie was thrown from the vehicle by the attackers in two passenger cars with the production crew.

The vehicles were searched with laptops, iPads, passports, cash and jewelry, but the robbers left behind a fortune in camera equipment that the crew had stored on board. The attackers were never apprehended.

Katie first discussed her harrowing experience on an episode of Channel 4’s SAS: Celebrity Who Dares Wins in 2020, where she said: ‘The police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us.’

On her new Channel 4 show she candidly revealed: “I got severe depression a few years ago, depression on top of PTSD, I was suicidal, didn’t want to be here. I tried to commit suicide.

“I knocked myself out and had black eyes. I had bruises around my neck. I woke up. I didn’t want to be here.’

Her stay in The Priory rehab was to treat her post-traumatic stress disorder, and she also added that through therapy she has learned to deal with her past and recognize what triggers her.

Katie detailed: ‘I’ve opened my eyes about a lot. When you enter The Priory people assume it must be for booze or drugs.

“I’ve never been to The Priory for drink, drugs or addiction. I’ve been to the priory for trauma rehabilitation for PTSD.’

She continued: “Because of what people believe, it affects me. There is a stigma that if you go into The Priory you are a wrong ‘un’ [one]but that is not true.

“I think the people who go in there are brave because they face their demons and whatever their problems are to make a better person out of themselves.

“Mental health, no matter how big or how small I look, if it’s big for someone, it’s big for them. It’s just different. Everything can happen.’

Speaking about the dark place she experienced with her mental health at the time of last year’s horrific drink-driving accident, Katie explained: “I live in the countryside, I had no outlet, I had to talk to someone and that night I let myself down.’

“I’m not justifying anything, there was a reason I got in the car and why my head was like this.

‘Unfortunately I ended up there. I would never go to that place again. It happened and it’s real, but I’ve learned.’

The former glamor model, who is still in therapy, said: ‘I may be 44 now and have therapy every week, but I wish I had done this years ago. It would have held back many things I could have said or reacted to.

‘I have to accept’ [certain situations] and doesn’t bite back on anything.

“It’s hard for me to say because I don’t want to sound bitter and I’m not bitter. I now talk to my therapist about my situations.’

While coping with her PTSD and past trauma, Katie continued, “I feel like I need to protect myself. I don’t post anything on Instagram anymore. I no longer have to justify myself. I don’t owe anyone anything.

“I don’t go on Instagram anymore and say, ‘Well, this is wrong,’ it comes to my mind and then I count down, and by the time I get to zero I’m like, ‘Oh forget it.’ I feel better and that makes me feel stronger. I don’t have to correct or prove anything to anyone. I know the truth. I’ve grown up!’

In her latest documentary, Katie discusses what caused her mental health to deteriorate and the steps she is taking in her recovery.

“There’s a lot in the program, but there’s a lot that I didn’t put in, it’s only 45 minutes, but there’s enough to know that I’ve suffered,” she said.

Katie Price: Trauma And Me airs September 8 at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.