Katie Price slashes her OnlyFans prices in half once again to just £7.50 a month

Katie Price has lowered the subscription prices for her OnlyFans account as she tries to bring in new subscribers.

On Instagram, the former glamor model, 44, announced the price drop for her Stories with a sassy underwear snap – with fans signing up for premium content for just $7.50 (£6.30) for a month.

It’s one of the few posts the TV personality has recently shared on Instagram – after leaving the platform last month.

Katie posed in a black lingerie set with a blue and purple floral print design for an OnlyFans promotional photo.

Her long blond locks were styled straight as they fell to the side, with the star running her hands through them – showing off her collection of tattoos.

Staring at the camera, she wore a full palette of makeup fans that she posts daily on the adult content site.

She wrote: ‘Don’t forget I’m still active on my fan page every day! Sign up now for the sale, link below to join.’

The discount announcement appears to confirm that she has returned from her time off from Instagram following a Tuesday post with her son Harvey – who was the first on the platform since July 3.

Katie announced last month that she was taking “off,” explaining that she would not be communicating with her followers for the foreseeable future, while thanking her “loyal fans” for their support.

Katie shared a statement on her Instagram on Thursday, writing: “I will be off all social media for a while. I have to take time off for personal reasons.

‘Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx’.

It comes at a time when rumors of a breakup between Katie and her fiancé Carl Woods are rife, as she has reportedly developed a close bond with wellness coach Jamie Kerr.

The star has denied all rumors of a split from Carl by posting a TikTok earlier this month, but has reportedly grown closer to motivational speaker Jamie after attending a friend’s birthday party together last week.

Shared in an instant on Jamie’s Instagram, Katie snuggled up to Jamie as she donned a crochet white blouse and styled her blonde locks poker straight.

An insider told The sun: ‘Jamie and Katie get along very well and he has been a great support to her.

“They attended a friend’s birthday party together last week and seemed very comfortable in each other’s company.

“Jamie is a very inspiring person and the good energy that Katie needs right now. He’s made no secret of how beautiful he thinks Katie is.’

Grow close? It’s because Katie Price has reportedly gotten closer to wellness and expert coach Jamie Kerr when she posed for a selfie with the motivational speaker on Monday