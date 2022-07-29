Katie Price reassures fans she is still engaged to Carl Woods after being pictured without her ring

Katie Price has reassured fans that she is still engaged to fiancé Carl Woods after appearing in a family photo with her ring.

The former glamor model, 44, appeared cheerful in a short clip Carl shared on his Instagram stories on Friday, sitting next to her dog and horse as she showed off her dazzling ring.

It follows the news that her ex Kris Boyson is engaged to Jamie O’Hara’s former fiancé Elizabeth Tierney – just two weeks after it was revealed they were dating.

Relationship: Katie Price has reassured fans that she is still engaged to fiancé Carl Woods after appearing in a family photo with her ring

In the video, Katie could be heard saying, “This is me at my happiest. Thursday evening at the stables that feed the horses.’

It comes after Katie was pictured without her engagement ring in a recent family photo where her fiancé Carl was absent.

She was featured in her stepfather Paul’s Instagram photo, which he captioned “family time.”

She seemed happy, surrounded by her loved ones, three weeks after she disappeared from social media for “personal reasons.”

Happy: The former glamor model, 44, appeared in high spirits in a short clip Carl shared on his Instagram stories on Friday, sitting next to her dog and horse as she showed off her dazzling ring

In the video, Katie could be heard saying, “This is me at my happiest. Thursday evening at the stables that feed the horses.’

Katie shared a statement on her Instagram, writing: “I will be off all social media for a while. I have to take time off for personal reasons.

‘Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx’.

The reality star disabled comments on the post, which she captioned with various heart emojis.

What’s the most recent? Katie was seen without her engagement ring posing without Carl in a family snap – three weeks after she went off social media for ‘personal reasons’

Silence: Katie’s social media hiatus comes after her ex Kieran Hayler’s fiancé Michelle Penticost made a thinly veiled dig at her after she missed her daughter Princess’ 15th birthday

It comes after Jamie O’Hara’s former fiancé Elizabeth Tierney got engaged to Katie’s ex Kris Boyson – just two weeks after it was revealed they were dating.

Lingerie model Elizabeth, 29, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a photo of an empty ring box after enjoying a romantic beach meal with Kris, 34, where they were served by a private butler.

Mom-of-one Elizabeth posted some clips of their date’s beautiful setting and shared a photo of herself looking out over an empty white sand beach at sunset.

They could be seen enjoying a glass of wine while the table was set with flowers.

The couple has shared a number of snaps from their vacation on the Greek island of Kos in recent days.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Elizabeth and Kris for comment.

Congratulations! Jamie O’Hara’s ex-fiancé Elizabeth Tierney is engaged to Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson, and Elizbeth shares a photo of the ring box on Instagram on Thursday

It was first revealed that the couple had been dating earlier this month, just two months after talkSPORT pundit Jamie, 35, announced the breakup of their seven-year engagement.

Elizabeth now lives with Kris, which came as a shock to mutual friends, who know that the personal trainer had a close friendship with Jamie.

A source told MailOnline: “Elizabeth and Kris have been dating for several weeks.

“They became close as friends and because Kris is Elizabeth’s personal trainer, but it didn’t take long for their relationship to become romantic.

“Elizabeth moved in with Kris, so they’ve already taken their romance to the next level.

“The problem is that Jamie and Kris were good friends, and so there’s an element of betrayal that nobody expected him to move on with Jamie’s ex-fiancée.”

Happy couple: Lingerie model Elizabeth, 29, enjoyed a romantic meal by the beach with Kris, 34, being served by a private butler

Content: Elizbeth shared a photo of herself looking out over an empty white sand beach at sunset

On May 25, Jamie revealed he had split from Elizabeth, saying on Instagram: “We’ve had 7 great years but it didn’t work out.

“She has given me a lifetime of memories and helped me through the most troubling part of my life.

“Time to work on myself and go back to the drawing board.”

Former footballer Jamie shares children Archie, 12, Harry, 11, and George, eight, with ex-wife Danielle Lloyd, 38, while also acting as a father figure to model Elizabeth’s nine-year-old daughter.

New romance: The MailOnline revealed that Jamie O’Hara’s former fiancée Elizabeth was dating Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson this month (Elizabeth pictured with Jamie in February 2017)

In April, Kris sparked speculation that he was back with ex-Katie after the two posted matching Instagram stories of the same luxury getaway.

The pair insisted it was just a coincidence and that Kris had been to the Copper Club hotel in Sussex with another woman.

Katie’s engagement to current boyfriend Carl Woods, 32, was briefly called off last year after claims she sent flirty messages to Kris from her daughter Princess’s Instagram profile.

Kris, who previously starred on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, dated model Bianca Gascoigne, 35, after the end of his on/off romance with Katie.

The couple split in 2021, citing their busy work lives as the reason for the split.