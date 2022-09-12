Katie Price puts on a VERY busty display in a black swimsuit ahead of OnlyFans photoshoot in Spain

Katie Price showed off her sensational figure on Monday when she landed in Spain for an OnlyFans photo shoot.

The former Glamor model, 44, showed a very busty display in a tight black swimsuit as he lay poolside.

She shared several clips on her Instagram Stories and gave her 2.6 million fans an update on her work journey.

Katie sported a glamorous makeup palette as she styled her blonde locks right into the sizzling video.

She said to the camera: ‘What an exciting day, I’m on my way to Spain for a day to do an OnlyFans shoot. I love it!’

In the following clip, Katie explained: “So here I am at the villa, looking at a beautiful view and can’t wait to do the photo shoot tomorrow.

Followers originally paid £11 a month to access her site, but last month Katie cut the subscription price to £6.30 in a bid to bring in new subscribers.

It comes after Katie clarified that she and Carl had not broken up and claimed her TikTok account had been hacked – following a blunt comment from her account claiming she was separated from the former Love Island star.

The former glamor model’s account had said “no” when a fan asked if she was still with Carl – before Katie took a furious turn.

However, Katie later posted: ”My account has been hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiancé Carl Woods.”

Days earlier, Carl had taken to Instagram to launch a furious rant, denying that he and Katie had broken up, claiming he was “the best f*****g guy she’s ever had.”

When Carl filmed from her house last month, he angrily stated that the couple were still together and raged that he was on the “front line” and therefore deserved recognition.

He started: ‘You’re all full of s**t’, before he started panning around the camera to show Katie, as he continued, “Look, here she is. I’m still in the damn house. All this, ‘Oh, we want her to have a shot of him’. Why don’t you all just fuck off?’

He went on to claim that he was the best man she’d ever been with and that he “supported this woman through everything.”

Carl raged, ‘Because you know something, you want to know the truth? I’m the best fucking guy she ever had. And I’m the one who suffers, nobody else.’

“So all this, ‘Oh, he’s a bad person, he’s this, he’s that, he’s gotta go…’ F**k off everyone ’cause you’re full of shit. I’m the one on the front line, I suffer the shit and I’m the one who helps her, nobody else.

“I support this woman in everything. I’m the one who gets the bullshit, nobody else. So no, we’re not broken up, I’m still at her place, damn it with your b******t because you don’t know anything and you’re pretending.’

Couple: It comes after Katie clarified that she and Carl hadn’t split up and claimed her TikTok account had been hacked – following a blunt comment from her account claiming she’d separated from the former Love Island star

He continued: “I’m tired, I’m tired of being sullied for being such a bad person – and yes, I’m raging, because you know what? It’s bothered me for months and months and months… ‘Oh, she’s not happy with him, she’s unhappy with him’.

“I’m the one who’s always made a mug of all the time, no one else, and I suffer and I help so much.”

Katie first sparked split rumors last month, when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo where Carl was absent.

Rumors that the couple had split continued to circulate after it was reported that the mother of five publicly announced their romance was over as they enjoyed a boozy night out.

It was then alleged that she told people she was very single, allegedly went on a solo night out and discussed her love life with onlookers.

A source told The Sun: “Katie let her hair down and told people her engagement to Carl was over.

She said the couple had been rowing non-stop on vacation and that it had come to an end when she decided to let it be one day when they returned home.

“Katie’s loved ones hope it’s over for good after their rocky romance takes its toll.”

MailOnline contacted Katie and Carl’s representatives at the time for comment.

Oh! Last month, Katie broke the split news to a fan via a blunt and now deleted TikTok comment, answering ‘no’ when a fan asked if she was still with Carl