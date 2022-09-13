Katie Price poses in lime-hued lingerie on set of OnlyFans shoot in Spain

Katie Price looked sensational as she stripped down to some lime-colored lingerie on Tuesday during a shoot for her OnlyFans page in Spain.

The 44-year-old model kept her fans updated after she left for the country on Monday, sharing a short clip of herself in her underwear on her Instagram Stories.

Reality star Katie said, ‘So I’m getting ready for my OnlyFans shoot, love it!’, moving the camera to make sure her followers got a full view of her slim figure and elaborate body art.

Katie’s lingerie had delicate lace details and black ribbons that ran across her body.

She went for a glamorous look with her makeup and wore her long blond hair in loose curls.

The former Celebrity Big Brother roommate looked sensational as she posed in a bathing suit while poolside on Monday after arriving in Spain.

She shared several clips on her Instagram Stories and gave her 2.6 million fans an update on her work journey.

Katie sported a glamorous makeup palette as she styled her blonde locks right into the sizzling video.

She said to the camera: ‘What an exciting day, I’m on my way to Spain for a day to do an OnlyFans shoot. I love it!’

In the following clip, Katie explained: “So here I am at the villa, looking at a beautiful view and can’t wait to do the photo shoot tomorrow.

Followers originally paid £11 a month to access her site, but last month Katie cut the subscription price to £6.30 in a bid to bring in new subscribers.

It comes after an emotional Katie hits back at trolls who accused her of making up the story of rape at gunpoint in South Africa.

During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunches last week, Katie stated that she “didn’t make it up” and is constantly labeled a “liar.”

Katie, who will detail her traumatic ordeal in a gritty Channel 4 documentary, previously revealed to MailOnline that she was raped at gunpoint during a carjacking in 2018, which left her with a nervous breakdown.

She hit back at trolls who accused her of making up her traumatic stories, telling Steph, “I can’t make threats of kidnapping, you can’t make these situations up, they’re events. facts. They are really horrific things.

‘I’m not making it up. Everyone knows me, I’ve been called a liar so many times and the truth always comes out. I’m not here for sympathy.’

“It was horrible to be held at gunpoint. It was horrible. That was three years ago.’

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about her struggle with mental health that contributed to her car accident in her BMW last September.

She explained: “If I were happier, I wouldn’t do stupid things. That night. I’m not even a big drinker. I got a phone call I didn’t like and got in the car.’

It comes after Katie revealed earlier last week that she had attempted suicide after suffering “anxiety, depression and major trauma” following her horrific carjacking in 2018.

The reality star admitted she hit rock bottom after being raped at gunpoint during the ordeal and tried to hang herself, but after she passed out “she saw the faces of her kids” and realized “this would never happen again” .

Katie is mother to sons Harvey, 20, Junior, 17, and Jett, nine, and daughters Princess, 15, and Bunny, eight.