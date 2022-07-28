Katie Price is seen without her engagement ring as she poses without Carl Woods

Katie Price was pictured without her engagement ring in a recent family photo where her fiancé Carl Woods was absent.

The controversial 44-year-old was featured in her stepfather Paul’s Instagram photo, which he captioned “family time.”

She seemed happy, surrounded by her loved ones, three weeks after she disappeared from social media for “personal reasons”.

What’s the most recent? Katie Price was seen without her engagement ring posing without Carl Woods in a family snap – three weeks after she went off social media for ‘personal reasons’

Nothing to see here: the diamond star was out

Katie shared a statement on her Instagram, writing: “I will be off all social media for a while. I have to take time off for personal reasons.

‘Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx’.

The reality star disabled comments on the post, which she captioned with various heart emojis.

Katie’s new arm tattoos were visible in the photo, but there was no trace of the huge diamond ring her fiancé had given her.

It’s not clear if Carl, 33, was with the family that day.

Katie’s social media hiatus comes after her ex Kieran Hayler’s fiancé Michelle Penticost did a thinly veiled dig at her after she missed her daughter Princess’ 15th birthday.

Michelle, 39, who is embroiled in a legal battle with the star, took a swipe after Katie flew with Carl to Thailand for her daughter’s birthday.

Katie avoided jail time for violating a restraining order and calling Michelle a “gutter bastard.”

Silence: Katie’s social media hiatus comes after her ex Kieran Hayler’s fiancé Michelle Penticost made a thinly veiled dig at her after she missed her daughter Princess’ 15th birthday

She is said to have wished Michelle’s baby “dead” when she was pregnant with her 11-month-old son Santiago last year.

Michelle claims she was the victim of a campaign of abuse by the TV star that left her afraid to leave her home.

Katie was told she would not face jail time for the crime, but would instead have to do 170 hours of unpaid work.

Katie — who heard a reporter tell her to “suck my dick” after being asked about the prospects of an out-of-court jail sentence — was banned from contacting Michelle, directly or indirectly, for five years in June 2019.

Last year, Katie skipped her son Jett and daughter Bunny’s joint birthday party – who she shares with Kieran – while on vacation in St. Lucia.

Katie previously admitted she “didn’t know” when her kids’ birthdays were and had to google it to find out.

While on holiday in Thailand earlier this month, Katie successfully evaded another conviction for speeding in the UK.

She was charged once near her Mucky Mansion in Horsham, West Sussex, on 13 September 2021, for exceeding a 100 km/h speed limit.

Dodged: Katie avoided jail time last month after violating a restraining order against Michelle, 40, by indirectly calling her a “gutter s**g” in a text message to Kieran Hayler, 35=

Katie was also accused of failing to tell police who was behind the wheel of her £62,000 BMW on January 26, but this was also dismissed as the police had “provided no evidence”.

A court official said: ‘I have been informed that the case against her has been dropped by Sussex Police, so she will not appear.’

In June, Carl said he was “relieved” after his accusation of threatening behavior was dropped by investigators.

He was charged after a much-discussed argument with Price in August last year.

Colchester Magistrates Court was told he had tried to break into a house after an argument with Katie on the street. The sun reported.

Carl previously pleaded not guilty to using threatening, abusive or abusive words or behavior.

He had been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act after an incident last year at his home in Little Canfield, Essex.

At an earlier hearing in March, magistrates were told the charges followed an argument that spilled over into the street, disturbing neighbors.

At one point, Woods was reportedly seen trying to force open a door, the court heard.

The male model attended the court hand-in-hand with Price after the couple returned from a vacation to Thailand.

He was due to face trial on Thursday, but it was revealed today that the case had been dropped because there was no realistic prospect of sentencing.

A source said: “Carl is relieved that his name has finally been cleared.

“The case has really put a lot of pressure on him.