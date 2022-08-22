Katie Price ‘grows close to wellbeing coach Jamie Kerr’ amid Carl Woods split

She denied in a bizarre TikTok post earlier this month that she had broken up with her fiancé Carl Woods.

But Katie Price has reportedly grown closer to wellness coach Jamie Kerr after they attended a friend’s birthday party together last week.

The former glamor model, 44, beamed as she posed for a selfie with the motivational speaker on Monday.

Katie snuggled up to Jamie as she pulled on a white crochet blouse and straightened her poker blonde locks.

An insider told The sun: ‘Jamie and Katie get along very well and he has been a great support to her.

“They attended a friend’s birthday party together last week and seemed very comfortable in each other’s company.

“Jamie is a very inspiring person and the good energy that Katie needs right now. He’s made no secret of how beautiful he thinks Katie is.’

Jamie wrote on his Instagram: ‘Enjoy life and celebrate the people you meet along the way.

“We’re only here for the shortest time and making the most of every minute. #inspired’.

In the comment section, one fan wrote, “She’s so gorgeous,” prompting Jamie to reply, “Yeah, she really is.”

MailOnline reached out to Katie’s representatives for comment.

‘Inspired’: Jamie took to his Instagram and gushed about Katie saying she’s gorgeous

The news comes after Katie previously clarified that she and Carl had not broken up and claimed that her account had been hacked and that she is still in a relationship with him.

She wrote: ”My account has been hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiancé Carl Woods.”

The comment comes just days after Carl, 33, took to Instagram to launch a furious rant, denying that he and Katie had broken up, claiming that he was “the best f*****g guy out there.” she ever had’.

The couple had been rumored to have split after it was reported that the mother of five had publicly announced their romance was over as they enjoyed a boozy night out.

Carl, who filmed from her home earlier this month, angrily stated that the couple were still together and raged that he was on the “front line” and therefore deserved recognition.

He started: ‘You are all full of s**t.’

He turned the camera around to show Katie and continued, “Look, here she is. I’m still in the damn house. All this, ‘Oh, we want her to have a shot of him’. Why don’t you all just fuck off?’

He went on to claim that he was the best man she’d ever been with and that he “supported this woman through everything.”

Carl raged, ‘Because you know something, you want to know the truth? I’m the best fucking guy she ever had. And I’m the one who suffers, nobody else.’

“So all this, ‘Oh, he’s a bad person, he’s this, he’s that, he’s gotta go…’ F**k off everyone ’cause you’re full of shit. I’m the one on the front line, I suffer the shit and I’m the one who helps her, nobody else.

‘I support this woman in everything. I’m the one who gets the bullshit, nobody else.

“So no, we’re not broken up, I’m still at her house, damn it with your b******t because you don’t know anything and you’re pretending.”

He continued: “I’m tired, I’m tired of being sullied for being such a bad person – and yes, I’m raging, because you know what? It’s bothered me for months and months and months… ‘Oh, she’s not happy with him, she’s unhappy with him’.

“I’m the one who’s always made a mug of all the time, no one else, and I suffer and I help so much.”

Katie first sparked split rumors this week when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo where Carl was absent.

The controversial star was seen in her stepfather Paul’s Instagram photo, three weeks after she went off social media for “personal reasons”.

It was then alleged that she had told people she is very single, reportedly going on a solo night out and discussing her love life with onlookers.

A source told The Sun: “Katie let her hair down and told people her engagement to Carl was over.

Oh! Katie had told a fan of the split news via a blunt and now deleted TikTok comment, answering “no” when a fan asked if she was still with Carl, 33

U-turn: However, Katie later posted: ”My account was hacked! I want to confirm that I am still with my fiancé Carl Woods’

She said the couple had been rowing non-stop on vacation and that it had come to an end when she decided to let it be one day when they returned home.

“Katie’s loved ones hope it’s over for good after their rocky romance takes its toll.”

Despite Katie’s alleged comments, Carl seemed to point out that he was still engaged to Katie when he shared a short Instagram clip on Thursday in which Katie showed off her dazzling ring as she sat next to her dog and horse.

In the video you could hear Katie say, “This is me at my happiest. Thursday evening at the stables that feed the horses.’

MailOnline contacted Katie and Carl’s representatives at the time for comment.

It also followed Katie’s decision to leave social media for “personal reasons.”

Katie shared a statement on her Instagram earlier this month: “I will be off all social media for a while. I have to take time off for personal reasons.

‘Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx’.

The reality star disabled comments on the post, which she captioned with various heart emojis.