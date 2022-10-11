Katie Price fans in tears as she admits she was suicidal at the time of her arrest for drink-driving

Fans of Katie Price were in tears when she admitted she was suicidal at the time of her arrest for drink-driving.

The former glamor model, 44, details her traumatic ordeal in a gritty Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Trauma and Me which aired on World Mental Health Day.

The star revealed that she will now undergo therapy once a week “for the rest of her life” as she struggles with PTSD, anxiety and trauma.

Katie admitted she was “letting herself down” when she was arrested for drunk driving after hitting a dark spot in her mental health.

In September 2021, Katie was arrested for drink-driving after throwing her uninsured BMW X5 on its side on a country road near her home in West Sussex.

The star confessed to drunk driving, disqualified driving and driving without insurance to the court, and immediately checked into The Priory after the arrest.

She was given a 16-week suspended sentence and a two-year ban from the Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

After attending her court hearing, Katie told the camera, “I’ve decided to see a therapist every week for the rest of my life. Mental health is cruel, people don’t understand it, you can’t see it. I need help.’

Katie’s mother added: “Katie asked why she was alive so I’m not sure if she attempted suicide. It was a cry for help. As a mother it is terrible, you never want to see your child go through this.’

Lee, the man who found Katie in her overturned car, said, “Katie was hysterical, she told me she didn’t want to be here, I’ve had enough. I gave her a hug and reassured her.’

Katie then said, “As I was, I didn’t care if I died. A police officer took a picture of my car and put it on Twitter.’

Fans took to Twitter on Monday to voice their concerns about the OnlyFans star, telling others to “stop trolling” because they don’t know what she’s going through.

One wrote: ‘Seeing all the hatred towards Katie Price after she came out about her rape trauma makes me nauseous. people will never believe the woman no matter how hard we try. For some reason they still want the “perfect” victim. And they wonder why the woman doesn’t come forward.’

Another wrote: ‘I absolutely loved watching the trauma of Katie Price and me on Channel 4. It’s something I can identify with, I feel for Katie that people should be nicer to her, she’s only human and a vulnerable person at that.’

“To all those trolls who are honest, wiggle your head and think about the consequences of your words on this subject. You don’t have to write anything,” said a third.

Katie revealed that she stayed in The Priory rehab to treat her post-traumatic stress disorder and added that through therapy she has learned to deal with her past and recognize what triggers her.

“I thought a lot about my mental health, I thought I had to manage it on my own and after years of neglect I had a nervous breakdown in 2018 and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I got severe depression a few years ago, depression on top of PTSD, I was suicidal, didn’t want to be here. I tried to commit suicide. I knocked myself out and had black eyes. I had bruises around my neck. I woke up. I didn’t want to be here.’

“It goes way back too, I was raped in a park when I was seven.”

Katie’s mom told the camera, “She’s not a bad girl, she’s just been hurt too much and picked up too much and controlled too much.”

Katie took back control of her life when she started her OnlyFans account. During her press day, she said: ‘It’s about being comfortable in my own skin, nobody can judge me, I can share what I want to share.

“I get so much s**t for so many things, so I think I’m gonna fucking do what I wanna do.”

The mother of five then went downhill again when she was arrested on January 21 on suspicion of violating her restraining order against Michelle Penticost – the fiancée of her ex Kieran Hayler.

“I know I shouldn’t have sent that message, I lashed out, I’m dealing with trauma, there’s no one in my life I want to destroy. The past is the past. It is the cause of the breakdown of the relationship I have with their father’

“They should have their mother in their lives, it’s been seven months, it’s heartbreaking, I wish it wasn’t.

“When my head is like this and they’re all playing happy families, it hurts me. I took the first step to change by not responding to it.’

Katie’s stepdad burst into tears when he said, “I’m proud of her, I think she did a great job. It all went downhill after the divorce with Pete, all she got was a reaction, I find it hurtful, I’m not saying she’s an angel.’

Her mother, who was also crying, told the camera: “When she does these things you can see her face light up. I love spending quality time with her. We will all continue to support her.”

Katie has revealed she attempted suicide after suffering “anxiety, depression and major trauma” following her horrific carjacking in 2018.

She admitted she hit rock bottom after being raped at gunpoint during the ordeal and trying to hang herself, but after she passed out “she saw the faces of her children” and realized she “never wanted it to happen again.” would happen one day.”

During the documentary, which airs Thursday, Katie revealed that she nearly committed suicide after hitting rock bottom.

She said: ‘I have anxiety, depression and major trauma and I have tried to kill myself. I tried to hang myself. I knocked myself out. I had black eyes, bruises on my neck, I didn’t want to be here.

“But I only saw the kids’ faces and I don’t want that to happen again.

“It was a nightmare. I didn’t care if I lived or died. I’ve been struggling with my mental health for a while.’

Katie is mother to sons Harvey, 20, Junior, 17, and Jett, nine, and daughters Princess, 15, and Bunny, eight.

In the documentary, which was filmed in the wake of her car accident in September 2021, Katie also admitted that the accident had finally helped her realize she needed help, and she went to rehab.

She said, “Getting in the car was a terrible mistake that I regret so much. That was a good example of how I was triggered and didn’t know how to deal with it, an example of how I got out of hand because I needed help.’