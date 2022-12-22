Katie Price enjoys boozy night out with Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee

<!–

She broke up with her fiancé Carl Woods for good earlier this month after he accused her of cheating on him.

And 44-year-old Katie Price left Freedom gay club in Soho with Olympic gold medalist, Matty Lee, 24, at 3am on Thursday night.

The pair have both appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, but not on the same series.

Is she diving back into dating? Katie Price, 44, enjoyed a boozy night out with Olympic gold medalist Matty Lee, 24, until 3am at Freedom in Soho on Wednesday following her split from fiancé Carl Woods

She gave her best moves: Katie danced a storm in the room with Matty

A spokesperson for Katie Price told MailOnine, “They’re just friends and not romantically linked.”

Heavily tattooed Katie and Matty stayed in the bar until closing time before taking a rickshaw to the nearby Balan restaurant, but they were unable to enter.

The mum-of-five was dressed in a gray tracksuit from JYY London for the night out and had a large number of Selfridges bags in her hand, suggesting the night out was an impromptu one.

Fun night out: Heavily tattooed Katie and Matty stayed in the bar until closing time before taking a rickshaw to the nearby Balans restaurant, but they couldn’t get in

Busy: She was laden with shopping bags from Selfridges and Louboutin as she left the venue in the early hours

En route! The group was pictured squeezing into a rickshaw as they made their way to their next destination

She recently underwent her 16th breast augmentation surgery in Belgium and opted for 2120 CC implants in an effort to enhance her already large breast size.

Katie recently said that men are connected to some of the most challenging times in her life, describing her exes as her “downfall.”

Along with her divorce from Carl, 33, she is currently going through a rough time with her former flame Kieran Hayler, 35, after he was confronted by police amid their long-running dispute.

Throw your arms in the air if you just don’t care: Katie threw out some serious forms at the club

Give a little: Katie loves to sing and perform on nights out and this isn’t her first rodeo

And Katie claims that the hardest times in her life are all related to the men who have been in her life before.

She said The Sunday times: ‘You don’t have to be a genius to understand that men are the downfall in my life. One million percent.

“All my dramas, my bankruptcy – everything is men. Always men. That is it. Seeing exes snooping around knowing you paid for things is the worst agony for me.

“My triggers, when I’ve gone downhill, are men.”

However, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner insists she no longer needs “validation” from her partners.

Katie shared a post on social media this week that said, “Being easy and pleasant and constantly pleasing people felt normal to me.

“I could be a nice person and feel like I was selfless.”

Katie confirmed she had split from her previously on-off fiancé earlier this month when she reportedly said she was single during a boozy night out in London.

Meanwhile, Matty Lee has stated that he is heterosexual in the past and has a close friendship with his diving partner Tom Daley.

He said last year that Tom was his go-to guru for advice, telling ITV: ‘He gives me advice on everything, be it relationships or anything – I always ask Tom.’