Katie Price enjoys boozy night out with Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Is she diving back into dating? Katie Price, 44, enjoys a boozy night out with Olympic gold medalist Matty Lee, 24, until 3am after splitting from fiancé Carl Woods
- A spokesperson for Katie Price told MailOnine: ‘They’re just friends and not romantically linked’
She broke up with her fiancé Carl Woods for good earlier this month after he accused her of cheating on him.
And 44-year-old Katie Price left Freedom gay club in Soho with Olympic gold medalist, Matty Lee, 24, at 3am on Thursday night.
The pair have both appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, but not on the same series.
She gave her best moves: Katie danced a storm in the room with Matty
A spokesperson for Katie Price told MailOnine, “They’re just friends and not romantically linked.”
Heavily tattooed Katie and Matty stayed in the bar until closing time before taking a rickshaw to the nearby Balan restaurant, but they were unable to enter.
The mum-of-five was dressed in a gray tracksuit from JYY London for the night out and had a large number of Selfridges bags in her hand, suggesting the night out was an impromptu one.
Fun night out: Heavily tattooed Katie and Matty stayed in the bar until closing time before taking a rickshaw to the nearby Balans restaurant, but they couldn’t get in
Busy: She was laden with shopping bags from Selfridges and Louboutin as she left the venue in the early hours
En route! The group was pictured squeezing into a rickshaw as they made their way to their next destination
She recently underwent her 16th breast augmentation surgery in Belgium and opted for 2120 CC implants in an effort to enhance her already large breast size.
Katie recently said that men are connected to some of the most challenging times in her life, describing her exes as her “downfall.”
Along with her divorce from Carl, 33, she is currently going through a rough time with her former flame Kieran Hayler, 35, after he was confronted by police amid their long-running dispute.
Throw your arms in the air if you just don’t care: Katie threw out some serious forms at the club
Give a little: Katie loves to sing and perform on nights out and this isn’t her first rodeo
And Katie claims that the hardest times in her life are all related to the men who have been in her life before.
She said The Sunday times: ‘You don’t have to be a genius to understand that men are the downfall in my life. One million percent.
“All my dramas, my bankruptcy – everything is men. Always men. That is it. Seeing exes snooping around knowing you paid for things is the worst agony for me.
“My triggers, when I’ve gone downhill, are men.”
However, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner insists she no longer needs “validation” from her partners.
Katie shared a post on social media this week that said, “Being easy and pleasant and constantly pleasing people felt normal to me.
“I could be a nice person and feel like I was selfless.”
Katie confirmed she had split from her previously on-off fiancé earlier this month when she reportedly said she was single during a boozy night out in London.
Meanwhile, Matty Lee has stated that he is heterosexual in the past and has a close friendship with his diving partner Tom Daley.
He said last year that Tom was his go-to guru for advice, telling ITV: ‘He gives me advice on everything, be it relationships or anything – I always ask Tom.’
Katie Price’s real husbands
In the decades since she first rose to fame, Katie Price has enjoyed — and probably endured — a decidedly busy love life that has seen her walk down the aisle three times before going to divorce court in equal measure. Here’s a look at the trio she exchanged “I dos”… and “I don’ts” with:
PETER ANDRE (2005 – 2009)
The nation saw the love blossom between the pair when they starred alongside each other in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2004. The flying sparks soon turned into marriage, with blushing bride Katie and her former pop hunk beau married in September 2005 at Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey’s grand estate in Berkshire). Katie, who was already a mother to son Harvey (born in 2002 after a romance with former footballer Dwight Yorke), soon started a family with her new husband. The couple welcomed son Junior in 2005, while daughter Princess followed in 2007. The creation between the couple also came in the artistic field, with the release of reality shows, a failed talk show and a foray into the music world. However, after four years of securing their position as the Ken and Barbie of reality TV and glossy magazine deals, the couple announced in 2009 that they were going their separate ways.
ALEX REID (2010 – 2012)
Katie quickly turned her romantic allegiance from one-time ab-wearing doll heartthrob to muscular MMA fighter Alex Reid. The two met at Michelle Heaton’s 30th birthday party at Cafe de Paris in London. But shortly after they got together, Katie dumped Alex on live TV, only for him to win her back and the pair go from strength to strength. Weeks after proudly cheering her husband on for a win on the 2010 edition of Celebrity Big Brother (also featuring none other than her ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers), Katie headed to Las Vegas in February 2010 to tie the knot with her new partner. only seven months of dating – and nine months after divorcing Peter. After their stay in Sin City, the couple returned to their native UK where they had a formal ceremony – which was filmed for a TV series. However, after just 11 months of marriage, the couple announced they were separating and their divorce was finalized in March 2012. While Katie stated at the time that she married Alex “too soon,” she would later reveal that a major factor in their split was his cross-dressing alter ego Roxanne.
KIERAN HAYLER (2013 – 2021)
Proving herself to be a true woman of the times, Katie began a romance with former stripper Kieran after the two met in 2012 on the now-defunct Blackberry Messenger service. tapped fateful opening messages, the couple would go on to exchange marriages in the Caribbean. Kieran proposed to an excited Katie on Christmas Day 2012, and just three weeks later the couple would be declared husband and wife on January 16, 2013 on the idyllic shores of the Bahamas. They had blessed their marriage at Weston-super Mare, and in the months that followed, it seemed that Katie had finally found her happily ever after. They welcomed son Jett in August 2013 and daughter Bunny in August 2014. But Katie’s world came crashing down in 2014, when she discovered that Kieran had cheated on her with her good friend of 20 years, Jane Pountney, and was enjoying an affair with another of her friends, Chrissy Thomas. After publicly lashing out at all parties involved (and naming her pet pigs after her friends-turned-enemies), Katie seemed determined to make things work when she renewed her vows with Kieran in 2015. But alas, it wouldn’t turn out to be his third time lucky for Katie, as the pair split in 2018 amid even more cheating allegations. Their “amicable” divorce was finalized in early 2021.