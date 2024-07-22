Katie Price drops a huge hint that she and JJ Slater are engaged with a bizarre Instagram post featuring a classic children’s TV character.

Katie Price has hinted that she and JJ Slater are engaged.

The former glamour model, 46, has been dating former Married At First Sight star JJ, 31, for a few months but has suggested they are ready to tie the knot.

Katie met pop singer Peter Andre in the I’m A Celebrity jungle when she was known as Jordan and they were married from 2005 to 2009, and then married Alex Reid in 2010, but they split in 2012.

In 2013, she married fellow OnlyFans star Kieran Hayler, 37, in 2013, but they divorced in 2021.

But on Saturday, she shared a reel on her Instagram Story featuring the character Tiny from the classic children’s television series Tots TV that was initially posted on her podcast account.

Katie Price has hinted that she and JJ Slater are engaged with a bizarre post featuring a classic children’s TV character.

In the clip, the green-haired puppet says, “I’ll try one more time, okay?”

Above the clip from the 1990s show, a caption read: ‘When someone proposes to Katie Price.’

The mother of five has previously spoken of her desire to have a baby with JJ, before it is “too late”.

Last month, Katie’s friends revealed that she is ready to get serious about her future family plans.

A friend told me SunShe is happy and has always said that she wants to have more children and that is what she is looking for.

“She knows she doesn’t have much time if she wants to try,” the source added. “Katie has always gotten pregnant fairly easily in the past, but now that she’s older, she’s worried it won’t happen as quickly, so she doesn’t want to wait until it’s too late.”

The Page 3 caption used a clip from the classic 90s TV series Tots TV, which followed three puppets living with a donkey in a forest, to drop the hint that she’s engaged.

The former glamour model spoke candidly about her children following in her and their father’s famous footsteps.

Katie then married cage fighter Alex Reid in Las Vegas in February 2010, weeks after Alex won the last Celebrity Big Brother on Channel 4 (pictured from 2009), but they split in 2012.

From 2013 to 2021, she was married to Kieran Hayler (pictured in 2017).

Katie said it would be “iconic” if her two children with Peter Andre, Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, appeared on a reality show as miniature versions of each other.

‘Katie knows some people will think it’s too soon with JJ, but she doesn’t care what other people think – she’s confident in their relationship and believes he’d be a great dad.’

The Page 3 legend has five children: eldest son Harvey, 22, whose father is Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, with her first husband, Peter.

She also has Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine, with her ex-husband Kieran.

Last year, Katie spoke heartbreakingly about her failed IVF attempt as she tried to have her sixth baby with ex-fiancé Carl Woods.