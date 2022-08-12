Katie Price DELETES post confirming Carl Woods split and claims she’s still with him

Katie Price has deleted a post confirming her split from fiance Carl Woods, claiming her account was hacked and that she is still in a relationship with him.

The former glamour model, 44, had broken the split news to a fan via a blunt and now-deleted TikTok comment on Thursday, responding ‘no’ when a fan asked if she was still with Carl, 33.

However, Katie later posted: ”My account was hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiance Carl Woods.’

The comment comes just days after Carl, 33, took to Instagram to launch into a furious rant, where he denied he and Katie had split and claimed he was the ‘the best f*****g fella she’s ever had’.

Rumours had swirled the pair had broken up after it was reported that the mother-of-five publicly announced that their romance is over while enjoying a boozy night out.

Filming from her house earlier this month, Carl angrily declared the pair were still together and raged that he was on the ‘frontline’ and therefore deserving of recognition.

He began: ‘All of you are full of s**t.’

Panning the camera round to show Katie, he continued: ‘Look, here she is. I’m still at the f**king house. All this, ‘Oh we want her shot of him’. Why don’t you all just f**k off?’

He went on to argue he was the best guy she’d ever been with and that he ‘supported this woman through everything’.

Carl raged: ‘Because you know something, you wanna know the truth? I’m the best f**king fella she’s ever had. And I’m the one that suffers the s**t, no one else.’

‘So all this, ‘Oh he’s a bad person, he’s this he’s that, he needs to go…’ F**k off everyone because you’re full of s**t. I’m the one that’s on the frontline, I suffer the s**t and I’m the one that helps her, no one else.

‘I support this woman through everything. I’m the one that gets the flack, no one else.

‘So no, we haven’t broke up, I’m still at her house s f**k off with your b******t because you know nothing and you pretend.’

He continued: ‘I’m tired, I’m absolutely tired of being tarnished to be this bad person – and yes I am ranting, because you know what? I’ve suffered months and months and months with it… ‘Oh she’s unhappy with him, she’s unhappy with him’.

‘I’m the one that’s been made a mug of all the time, no one else, and I suffer and I help so f**k off.’

He then moved the camera to show Harvey and Katie again, before finishing by saying: ‘I deserve some recognition for everything that I do. Nobody sees behind the scenes. I deserve some recognition and I get nothing.’

Katie first sparked split rumours this week when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo where Carl was absent.

The embattled star was seen in her stepdad Paul’s Instagram snap three weeks after coming off social media for ‘personal reasons.’

It was then claimed that she has been telling people that she is very much single, reportedly going on a solo night out and discussing her love life with onlookers.

A source told The Sun: ‘Katie was letting her hair down and telling people that her engagement with Carl was over.

‘She said that the couple had been rowing non-stop on holiday and things had come to blows with her deciding to call it a day when they returned home.

‘Those close to Katie hope it is over for good after their rocky romance has taken its toll on her.’

Despite Katie’s alleged comments, Carl appeared to hint that he was still engaged to Katie as he shared a short Instagram clip on Thursday of Katie showing off her dazzling ring while sat beside her dog and horse.

In the video, Katie could be heard saying: ‘This is me at my happiest. Thursday evening by the stables feeding the horses.’

MailOnline contacted Katie and Carl’s representatives for comment at the time.

It also followed Katie’s decision to come off social media for ‘personal reasons’.

Sharing a statement on her Instagram earlier this month, Katie wrote: ‘I will be coming off all social media for a period of time. I need to take time off for personal reasons.

‘Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx’.

The reality star turned off comments on the post, which she captioned with several heart emojis.

Elsewhere, Katie’s ex Kris Boyson announced he was engaged to Jamie O’Hara’s former fiancée Elizabeth Tierney – just two weeks after it emerged they were dating.

